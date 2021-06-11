Last Updated:

French Open 2021 Women's Singles Prize Money: How Much Money Will The Winner Receive?

Here is a look at the French Open 2021 women's singles prize money before the highly-anticipated Krejcikova vs Pavlyuchenkova final this weekend.

French Open 2021 women's singles prize money

The French Open has already concluded with the opening rounds, and fans are eagerly awaiting finals and semifinals to take place. While the men's singles have their semi-finals before the weekend, the women's singles final will take place on Saturday, 6:30 PM IST. Here is a look at the Krejcikova vs Pavlyuchenkova prize money and other details about the match. 

French Open prize money: French Open 2021 women's singles prize money

Per reports, the total purse for the French Open this year is $41.95 million. Last year, it was around $45.69 million, which indicated a total $6,977,070 decrease this time. Like most sports events, COVID-19 has ended up affecting tennis as well. 

That being said, the men's and women's singles champions will win around $1.69 million. In 2020, the prize money was around $1.9 million. The mixed doubles champions will earn $148,523, while the men's and women's doubles champions will take home $289,235. 

Prize breakdown for men's and women's singles 

PLACE PRIZE AMOUNT

Winner

$1.69 million

Runner-up

$907,880

Semifinalists

$453,940

Quarterfinalists

$308,679

Round 4

$205,786

Round 3

$136,787

Round 2

$101,683

Round 1

$72,630

Round 3 qualifying

$30,989

Round 2 qualifying

$19,368

Round 1 qualifying

$12,105

Prize breakdown for men's and women's doubles

PLACE PRIZE AMOUNT

Winner

$289,235

Runner-up

$170,577

Semifinalists

$100,339

Quarterfinalists

$59,024

Round 3

$34,720

Round 2

$20,423

Round 1

$13,616

 Prize breakdown for mixed doubles

PLACE PRIZE AMOUNT

Winner

$148,523
Runners-up

$74,261
Semifinalists

$37,739

Quarterfinalists

$21,305

Round of 16

$12,174

Krejcikova vs Pavlyuchenkova final

World No. 33 Barbora Krejcikova has beaten Greek tennis star Maria Sakkari 7-5, 4-6, 9-7 on Thursday to secure her spot in the French Open 2021 women's singles final against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. According to reports, the 25-year-old Czech star is now the fourth women's finalist at the French Open in the last five years. “I always wanted to play a match like this, when I was younger, playing juniors, I always wanted to play such a challenging match where we both had chances and were playing so well," Krejcikova said. 

French Open women's final history

Created in 1891, the French Open has a history that runs through the World Wars, crowning numerous champions through decades. At first, only French tennis club members were allowed to take part in the tournament and was opened to international players in 1925. After international players were allowed, Chris Evert holds the maximum number of wins (seven). Last year, Iga Świątek bagged the French Open title. 

(Image credits: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Barbora Krejčíková Instagram)

