French Open 2022: 13-time Roland Garros Champion Rafael Nadal Provides Big Injury Update

13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal has provided a major injury update after he seemed to struggle with a chronic foot issue last week in Rome. The Spaniard has played down concerns over his injury, stating that at his age he has always faced discomfort recently, but the question is whether it is enough to hinder him from playing.

Rafael Nadal plays down injury concerns ahead of Roland Garros

While speaking to reporters on Friday, Rafael Nadal said, "There is nothing to recover. What happened in Rome is something that happened very often in my practices." The 35-year old was seen limping post his third-round defeat to Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open, thereby raising concerns if he would compete at this year's Roland Garros.

"I was suffering after that for a couple of days, but I feel better. That's why I'm here," added the Spaniard. "The pain is there always. It's not going to disappear now. It's about if the pain is high and strong enough to allow me to play with real chances or not." Following his injury concerns last week at the Italian Open, he was seen practising in front of thousands of fans at the French Open on Wednesday without much discomfort, which is a piece of major positive news for all the Spanish fans.

While Nadal played down his injury concerns, he did further go on to explain that at his age he has to live with such pain every day. "It's something that I live every day with, so it's nothing new for me and is not a big surprise. So I am here just to play tennis and to try to make the best result possible here at Roland Garros. And if I don't believe that this thing can happen, probably I will not be here," added the Spaniard.

Rafael Nadal chases 14th title at French Open 2022

21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will have history on his mind when he gets on the court as he would be chasing a record-extending 14th title at the French Open 2022. And that is not it, as the Spaniard would also bid for a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title, which could move him two clear of longtime rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. However, with Nadal seeming to struggle with a long-term injury, it remains to be seen whether Djokovic or another star can make the most of the situation.