Friday is set to feature some of the best tennis action as both current world number one Novak Djokovic and former world number one Rafael Nadal will take to the courts. The Serbian will take on Slovenia's Aljaž Bedene, while the Spanish international will take on Netherlands' Botic Van De Zandschulp.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting game in the third round of the French Open 2022, here is a look at how to watch Novak Djokovic vs Aljaz Bedene and Rafael Nadal vs Botic Van De Zandschulp live in India, the UK, the US and Africa.

How to watch French Open 2022 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the French Open 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. All the games will be telecasted live on Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony SIX SD/HD.

As for the Novak Djokovic vs Aljaz Bedene or Rafael Nadal vs Botic Van De Zandschulp live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, the live scores and updates of the match can be tracked on the official social media handles of ATP and Roland Garros.

How to watch Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic's match in US?

US fans can watch all the action of the French Open 2022 live on CNBC, Tennis Channel or Bally Sports. Meanwhile, the live stream of the matches can also be watched on Peacock TV.

French Open 2022 live stream details in UK

Tennis fans in the UK wanting to watch the French Open 2022 live can tune in to Eurosport, which will bring the live coverage of the tournament to more than 50 European territories.

How to watch Roland Garros live in Africa?

In most of the African nations, SuperSport will be the main broadcaster of the French Open 2022.

Djokovic and Nadal target further history at French Open 2022

Novak Djokovic will be looking to tie Rafael Nadal's record of 21 Grand Slams by loooking to winning only his third French Open title. On the other hand, Nadal will be looking to extend his run of Grand Slam victories by looking to win a record-extending 14th title at Roland Garros.