French Open Criticised For Scheduling Men's Matches For Night Session By This Star

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) may still have more to answer to as yet another controversy brews at the French Open 2021. After receiving massive criticism for their handling of the Naomi Osaka press conference ban - which they responded to by threatening to expel her from the Slam - the association may now have to answer to claims of sexism at the tournament. The allegations in question come from former World No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam champion, Victoria Azarenka, but have been backed up by a number of former players, including the legendary Chris Evert.

You know when there a situation that should be quite simple, but people make it like it’s really difficult and like they doing you such a big favor when it’s actually just you doing your job properly and it’s not that complicated... annoying as hell — victoria azarenka (@vika7) June 4, 2021

What did Victoria Azarenka say about the French Open 2021 women's singles?

Despite strict restrictions on public movement at night not allowing fans to access the last match at the prestigious Court Phillipe-Chatrier, the French Open has introduced a night session at the Slam for the first time in history. These marquee sessions are popular at the Australian Open and the US Open as they tend to attract large crowds. However, where other tournaments ensure those night sessions are split equally between the men and women, the FFT (notoriously slow to embrace equality) has had six of their seven night sessions scheduled for men's games.

While after much pressure, all Grand Slams now offer equal pay to men and women, the systemic sexism prevalent in the tour is yet to be rooted out it seems. Talking to the press after her fourth-round defeat at the hands of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Azarenka said that she felt it was time for organisations to move on from the "equal pay" defence and take a real look at what they could do to improve equality on the tour.

"What concerns me is when somebody from the French federation is continuously trying to say that there's equality and only pointing to prize money, which is true. Everything else, I wouldn't even agree a little with that. And that's disappointing. I think there are enough examples over the years where we've heard remarks towards women, where we've seen two women's semi-final matches playing on the outside courts. I think sometimes you need to hold some people accountable for some of those things and not continuously point to the obvious of prize money".

So far in 8 days, only Serena Williams has been invited to play a night session match at Phillippe-Chatrier. Defending champion Iga Swiatek is now set to be just the second woman to get the opportunity, playing Marta Kostyuk in a Round 4 game. The match is set to begin at 12:30 am IST, June 8 (9:00 PM local time, June 7).

French Open results

Men's Singles

Daniil Medvedev d. Christian Garin

Alexander Zverev d. Kei Nishikori

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina d. Federico Delbonis

Stefanos Tsitsipas d. Pablo Carreno Busta

Matteo Berrettini d. Roger Federer (walkover)

Women's Singles

Tamara Zidansek d. Sorana Cirstea

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova d. Victoria Azarenka

Paula Badosa d. Markéta Vondrousova

Elena Rybakina d. Serena Williams

Coco Gauff d. Ons Jabeur

Barbora Krejčíková d. Sloane Stephens

Image Credits: Victoria Azarenka Twitter