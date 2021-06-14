French Open Final 2021: How The Tennis World Reacted To Djokovic's 19th Grand Slam Win

The historic French Open final 2021 captured audiences across the globe, keeping them transfixed to their seats for a massive 4 hours and 11 minutes as World No.1 Novak Djokovic fought off a valiant effort from Stefanos Tsitsipas in Paris. While all the numbers pointed to an easy win for the Serbian champion, Tsitsipas proved to be a much bigger threat than anyone anticipated, almost bringing the match to a dramatic end as he took an early two-set lead on Sunday, June 14. Djokovic's fight back and his ultimate win have made this match one of the most impressive finals at the French Open.

Reactions to the Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas final

Congratulatory messages poured in as the spectacular French Open final 2021 ended with the Novak Djokovic Grand Slam titles count going up to 19 - just one short of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer's 20 titles each. With two Grand Slam wins in 2021 alone, the Novak Djokovic Grand Slam titles record could equal his rivals and perhaps even supersede it depending on how the next six months pan out for him. But for now, the Serb's victories over 13-time French Open champion and 20-time Grand Slam winner, Rafael Nadal and No.5 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas have earned him high praise from some of the all-time greats.

The Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas final on Sunday, June 13, earned the World No.1 the admiration of some of the biggest names in the sport. Leading the wishes for him was his former coach and six-time Grand Slam champion, Boris Becker. Also joining in were the legendary Billie Jean King - 12 time Grand Slam champion - Rod Laver and 18-time Grand Slam champion, Chris Evert. While some current players also wished the champion, rivals Federer and Nadal were not among them. Here are some of the best French Open 2021 reactions from the tennis fraternity.

Easier said then done mate ... https://t.co/5Tu4YLawT4 — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) June 13, 2021

What a thriller!



Congratulations to @DjokerNole on winning the @rolandgarros Men’s Singles title. 🏆



Cheers to Tsitsipas on an incredible fight. #RolandGarros https://t.co/dn0sjOWezH — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 13, 2021

Two career Grand Slams @DjokerNole and 19 all up- congratulations on a memorable week in Paris and all the best for the grass. 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) June 13, 2021

Physically and mentally dominant. Hardest player in history to attack through the court. No holes in his game. No holes physically. Can’t break his mental belief …… Well deserved @DjokerNole — andyroddick (@andyroddick) June 13, 2021

Never underestimate @DjokerNole just look at his eyeballs… — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) June 13, 2021

Novak Djokovic record

With two wins in the two Grand Slams that have taken place in 2021, not only has Novak Djokovic put himself in line to equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's 20 Slam count, but he has also set himself up for a possible Calendar Year Grand Slam - winning all four major titles in the same year. With his win at the French Open, the Serb has also become the only player since 1968 to have won each Slam at least twice. Djokovic's spot at No. 1 has also remained intact with this win fetching him 2000 points as he goes into Wimbledon.

Image Credits: Roland Garros Twitter