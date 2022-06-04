French Open: Iga Swiatek Beats Coco Gauff To Win 2nd Title; Equals Venus Williams' Record

World No.1 Iga Swiatek was utterly dominant against 18-year-old Coco Gauff as she registered an emphatic straight-sets win against the American teenager to lift her second French Open title. The Polish star raced away to a 4-0 lead in the first set before winning it 6-2.

As for the second set, Gauff began brilliantly as she broke Swiatek's serve before consolidating it at 2-0. However, from that point on, the 21-year-old Polish star once again found her own to win the second set 6-3 and win the final in just over an hour's time. As a result, Swiatek matched a major record set by Venus Williams in 2000.

Swiatek equals Venus Williams' record en route to French Open win

As a result of a spectacular French Open 2022 win, Iga Swiatek not only lifted her second title in Paris but also clinched a 35th consecutive victory to equal Venus Williams' earlier record. While both these women have recorded the most consecutive wins since the 2000s, they are still way shy of the all-time record held by Martina Navratilova, who won a staggering 74 successive matches in 1984.