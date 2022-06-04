World no. 1 Iga Swiatek was left in awe after she realised Bayern Munich's top goalscorer Robert Lewandowski was in the stands to watch her Roland Garros final against Coco Gauff. The 21-year-old Polish international registered an emphatic straight-set victory against her American opponent with the scoreline, 6-2, 6-3, to lift her second French Open title. After her match, she was surprised to see the star footballer in the stands and shared a warm embrace with him.

Iga Swiatez surprised to meet Robert Lewandowski at Roland Garros

When asked if she knew that Robert Lewandowski was in attendance for her French Open 2022 title match, Iga Swiatek replied, "I did not and I am happy about that because I would get so stressed." She then went on to add, "I am happy he's here. I don't know if he is a huge tennis fan."

Since both are huge stars for Poland in their respective sports, Swiatek also complimented her compatriot for being a top professional, stating, "He has been a top athlete in our country for so many years that it is hard to believe that he actually came to watch me." The tennis ace then concluded her statements by saying that she hopes Lewandowski enjoyed the match and he comes back to watch her play again.

Iga Swiatek matches Venus Williams' 35-game winning streak

Following her spectacular French Open 2022 victory, Iga Swiatek not only lifted her second title in Paris but also clinched a remarkable 35th consecutive win to equal Venus Williams' record of 2000. As a result of her win, she also became only the tenth woman in the Open Era (since 1968) to win more than one Roland Garros title.

Furthermore, as she just turned 21 years on Tuesday, Swiatek also became the fourth-youngest in history to win more than one title in Paris. Only Monica Seles, Steffi Graf and Chris Evert were younger when they achieved this staggering feat. And that is not it, Swiatek also became the youngest woman to win more than one Grand Slam since Maria Sharapova won her second major at the age of 19 at the US Open in 2006.

2022 so far has undoubtedly been Swiatek's year as the Roland Garros title was her sixth in a row, having previously won in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami Stuttgart and Rome. As a result, she is also only the first female player to win six titles in a row since Justine Henin did so between 2007 and 2008.