French Open Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Iga Swaitek Vs Karolina Muchova Final

Polish tennis superstar Iga Swiatek is all set to face Czech player Karolina Muchova in the French Open 2023 women’s singles final in a bid to win the fourth Grand Slam title of her career. The no. 1 ranked star in WTA’s ranking made it to her third Roland Garros final with a gutsy 6-2, 7-6(6) win over Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semis. With the victory, the 21-year-old also became the youngest woman to reach three French Open finals since Monica Seles from 1990-1992.

However, she will now face first-time Grand Slam finalist Muchova as the final hurdle to cross for a fourth Grand Slam title. This comes a year after Iga Swiatek beat Coco Gauff by 6-1, 6-3 in the French Open 2022 final. It is worth noting that Swiatek’s opponent for the much-anticipated match on Saturday, Muchova has faced a player ranked in the Top 3 on five occasions and has interestingly returned with five wins.

The 26-year-old heads into the women’s singles final at Roland Garros 2023 after beating world no. 2 Aryna Sabalenka by 7-6 (7), 6-7 (7), 7-5. As reported by WTA, Muchova was confronted with her 5-0 record in matches against players inside the Top 3 rankings after her semifinal win. Moreover, Muchova is 1-0 against the Polish player in a head-to-head clash. In the lone match that they faced eachother four years ago, Muchova cane back to win by 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in Prague.

Where is the Iga Swaitek vs Karolina Muchova, French Open 2023 Final being held?

The Iga Swaitek vs Karolina Muchova, women’s singles final at Roland Garros 2023 will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier court in Stade Roland Garros.

When will the Iga Swaitek vs Karolina Muchova, French Open 2023 Final begin?

The Iga Swaitek vs Karolina Muchova French Open 2023 final will begin at 6:30 p.m. IST on Saturday, June 10.

How to watch the Iga Swaitek vs Karolina Muchova French Open 2023 final in India?

Tennis fans in India can watch the French Open 2023 final between Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova on the Sony Sports network and can also stream the match on the Sony Liv app and Jio TV.

How to watch the Iga Swaitek vs Karolina Muchova French Open 2023 final in UK & US?

In the UK, tennis fans can watch the Roland Garros 2023 women’s singles final on Eurosport and Discovery+. In the US, fans can tune into NBC Sports, Bally Sports, Peacock TV.