French Open Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Novak Djokovic Vs Casper Ruud Final

Serbian tennis great Novak Djokovic is all set to go head-to-head against Casper Ruud on Sunday, eyeing his record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title. Having defeated World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the previous round, the 35-year-old will face Ruud in the French Open 2023 men’s singles final at Philippe Chatrier. Ruud is set to make consecutive appearances at the Roland Garros final after earning a straight-sets win over Alexander Zverev in the semifinal.

Last time around, Casper Ruud suffered a 6–3, 6–3, 6–0 loss at the hands of Rafael Nadal, who picked up the 22nd Grand Slam title of his career with that win. The Norwegian now looks to get his best out against the Serb, who has a 20-4 record in singles competition this year. This will be the fifth time Novak Djokovic will battle Ruud in his professional tennis career.

In four head-to-head encounters so far, Djokovic has emerged as the winner in all four times with the last coming in the Nitto ATP Finals in Italy in 2022. While Djokovic won the hard-court clash by 7-5, 6-3, the last time they fought on the clay court at the ATP Masters 1000 in Rome, Italy, the Australian Open 2023 champion won by 6-4, 6-3. This is the first time they will lock horns this season.

Where is the Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud, French Open 2023 Final being held?

The Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud, men’s singles final at Roland Garros 2023 will be played at the Philippe-Chatrier court in Stade Roland Garros.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud, French Open 2023 Final begin?

The Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud French Open 2023 final will begin at 6:00 p.m. IST on Sunday, June 11.

How to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud French Open 2023 final in India?

Tennis fans in India can watch the French Open 2023 final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud on the Sony Sports network and can also stream the match on the Sony LIV app and Jio TV.

How to watch the Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud French Open 2023 final in UK & US?

In the UK, tennis fans can watch the Roland Garros 2023 men’s singles final on Eurosport and Discovery+. In the US, fans can tune into NBC Sports, Bally Sports, and Peacock TV.