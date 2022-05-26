Last Updated:

French Open: Nadal Becomes Third Player After Djokovic & Federer To Achieve Huge Milestone

Rafael Nadal became only the third men’s singles player to notch 300 Grand Slam match wins and trails only Roger Federer and French Open champion Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal completes 300 wins

Rafael Nadal continues to add more and more records to his illustrious tennis career and the Spaniard completed his 300th Grand Slam match win. Rafael Nadal defeated Frenchman Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 to achieve the major milestone. The second-round win was also his 107th victory at Roland Garros having lost just three matches since his debut. Nadal lost once to Robin Soderling and twice to Djokovic in Paris.

French Open: Rafael Nadal reaches 300 mark after Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal became only the third men’s singles player to notch up 300 wins and now trails only Roger Federer (369) and the current French Open champion Novak Djokovic (325). Earlier this week Rafael Nadal also broke the record for the most wins at a single Grand Slam by a male singles player.

The former World No 1 won his 106th French Open match by defeating Jordan Thompson in the first round. The victory also meant he overtook Roger Federer's record with the Swiss winning 105 wins at Wimbledon.

The sixth seed is yet to lose a set so far in this years French Open despite coming to Paris after suffering from a foot injury recently at the Rome Masters. He next faces Dutchman Botic van de Zandschlup in the third round. Besides creating the record for the most Grand Slam match wins, Rafael Nadal also holds the record for most Grand Slam Wins. The Spaniard won the Australian Open which was his 21st Grand Slam title and was also the first tennis player to achieve the feat leaving behind Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Nadal's 21 Grand Slam titles consist of 143 French Open titles a record for any tennis player.

Rafael Nadal at French Open

Rafael Nadal made the Roland Garros tournament his own since making his debut at the age of 18 in 2005. Nadal claimed nine out of ten Roland Garros titles between 2005 and 2014 and became the most successful player at a single Major in history. The former World No 1 went on to secure four more titles between 2017 and 2020 to extend his tally to 13.

