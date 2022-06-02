French Open: Rohan Bopanna & Middelkoop Bow Out After Narrow Loss In Three-set Thriller

42-year-old Rohan Bopanna's dream of reaching a first Men's Doubles final at the French Open faded away after he and his Dutch partner Matwé Middelkoop were defeated 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-8) in a three-set thriller on Court Simonne-Mathieu by the 12th seeded pairing of Marcelo Arévalo and Jean-Julien Rojer at Roland Garros. Despite winning the first set, Bopanna and Middelkoop could not win the important points, as they suffered a narrow defeat in the final set tie-break.

French Open 2022: Bopanna and Middelkoop fail to reach finals

Rohan Bopanna, who was looking to reach his first Men's Doubles final in over a decade, suffered a disappointing exit in the French Open semis despite the pair winning the first set. The last time the 42-year-old reached the Men's Doubles final was in 2010 at the US Open.

While the first two sets were relatively straightforward with both teams winning one each, all the action seemed to take place in the third and final set, which went to a tie-breaker. While the duo of Bopanna and Middelkoop saved two match points, they failed to save the third, as the duo of Marcelo Arévalo and Jean-Julien Rojer went on to win the final set tie-breaker 10-8.

How it feels to be in your first #RolandGarros men's doubles final 🧡@CheloArevaloATP & Jean-Julien Rojer pull off a comeback win over Bopanna/Middelkoop 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(8).#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/SFfKpijBuc — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 2, 2022

The 16th seeds, Bopanna and Middelkoop, who have played some exhilarating tennis throughout, lost 6-4 3-6 6-7 (8-10) to the 12th seeded pair from El Salvador and the Netherlands in the men's doubles match that lasted two hours and seven minutes.

No Indian has played in a Grand Slam men's doubles final since Leander Paes' 2013 US Open triumph and Bopanna was bidding to become the first Indian in nine years to achieve the feat.

The first and last time Bopanna featured in a Grand Slam final was in 2010 with Pakistani partner Aisam-ul-haq Quereshi, losing the title clash to legendary Bryan brothers -- Bob and Mike.

(with PTI inputs)