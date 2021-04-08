French Open Tennis Tournament Postponed By One Week Due To COVID-19

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) Thursday announced that it was postponing the iconic Roland-Garros tournament by a week. The FFT, in a press release, said that the tournament will now take place from May 24 to June 13. FFT said that the qualification rounds will be held from May 24 to May 28, followed by a final draw from May 30 to June 13. This comes in the wake of the COVID-19 restrictions in France that the French tennis federation is hoping to be eased by the end of May.

Decision taken keeping in mind sports calander

The FFT said that French President Emmanuel Macron had announced in March a gradual return to normalcy by end of May, which has been taken into account and a decision has been made to postpone the tournament for a week. The French tennis body made the decision after holding talks with the Ministry of Sports and the relevant state services. The decision was taken also keeping in mind the international sports calendar as just two weeks after the Roland-Garros, Wimbledon is scheduled to start.

“The 2021 Roland-Garros tournament has been postponed for a week. It will now be held from May 24 to June 13. The reasons for this decision are of course directly linked to the health crisis. The FFT will continue to work with the State services in order to develop the most suitable organizational conditions in terms of health. The health protocols that will be defined in this way will be the subject of a later communication,” FFT said in a press release on April 8. READ | Rio Open tennis tournament canceled due to COVID-19 spike

Roland-Garros was rescheduled last year as well because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The tournament was held from September 27 to October 11 with a limited number of spectators allowed. The FFT is likely to take a similar stance on allowing spectators this year with reports suggesting only a number of seats could go on sale. The ATP and WTA have also issued a statement regarding the FFT’s decision to postpone the tournament. ATP and WTA have said that they are “working with all parties impacted by the postponement” of Roland-Garros.

(Image Credit: AP)