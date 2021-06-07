French Open Women's Singles: Coco Gauff Becomes Youngest American To Reach QF Since '97

American teenage sensation Coco Gauff has capped off what has been a period of tremendous growth, by securing her first-ever spot in a Grand Slam singles quarter-final. While she has been a doubles quarter-finalist at the Australian Open twice, the French Open women's singles QF will be the 17-year-old's best showing at a major. Having had a slow start to the year, Gauff's best performances came at the Adelaide International and Italian Open where she reached the semi-finals, the Dubai Tennis Championships and Charleston Open where she reached the quarter-finals and the Challenger Parma which she won.

A fierce competitor on and off the court 😂



Welcome to your first Grand Slam QF @CocoGauff 👏#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/0jeokqwyUw — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 7, 2021

Coco Gauff makes French Open women's singles QF

Having shot to fame after her defeat of Venus Williams in Round 1 of the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, US tennis star Coco Gauff's has another major addition to her connection with the GOAT. The Coco Gauff record at this year's French Open has been extremely impressive, as the youngster has gone on to win each of her matches - against Aleksandra Krunić, Wang Qiang, Jennifer Brady and Ons Jabeur - in straight sets. This makes Gauff the owner of three prestigious records in Women's tennis.

Firstly, it makes her the youngest woman to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final since 2006, when Nicole Vaidisova did it right here at the French Open. Secondly, Gauff now becomes the youngest American to reach a Roland Garros quarter-final since Jennifer Capriati did it back in 1993. But lastly, and most interestingly, Coco Gauff has now become the youngest American to reach the quarter-final at a Grand Slam since 1997 - when Venus Williams herself took on the record at the US Open. Notably, Williams made the final at the US Open in '97, setting expectations high for Gauff.

French Open 2021 results

Here are the French Open 2021 results for Day 8 and Day 9

Men's Singles

Daniil Medvedev d. Christian Garin

Alexander Zverev d. Kei Nishikori

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina d. Federico Delbonis

Stefanos Tsitsipas d. Pablo Carreno Busta

Matteo Berrettini d. Roger Federer (walkover)

Women's Singles

Tamara Zidansek d. Sorana Cirstea

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova d. Victoria Azarenka

Paula Badosa d. Markéta Vondrousova

Elena Rybakina d. Serena Williams

Coco Gauff d. Ons Jabeur

Barbora Krejčíková d. Sloane Stephens

French Open schedule 2021

June 6 - 7: 4th Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 8 -9: Quarter-Final - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 10: Semi-Final - Women’s Singles; Men’s Doubles

June 11: Semi-Final - Men’s Singles; Final - Women’s Doubles

June 12: Final - Women’s Singles; Men’s Doubles

June 13: Final - Men’s Singles

Image Credits: Coco Gauff Twitter