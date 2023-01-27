From Martina Hingis To Victoria Azarenka, Famous Players Against Whom Sania Mirza Competed

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza had a marathon tennis career wherein in the doubles category she reached the number one rankings whereas in the singles category she was the first woman to enter the top 100 list. In her career she played against many famous tennis legends such as Martina Hingins, Victoria Azarenka, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Vera Zvonareva, and Marion Bartoli.

Beating big tennis names

Sania has faced all these players in the singles category and she has also won matches against Svetlana Kuznetsova, Vera Zvonareva, and Marion Bartoli, as well as former world-number-ones Martina Hingis, Dinara Safina, and Victoria Azarenka.

Sania Mirza made her senior debut in 2001 and from then she has only risen has become one of the leading Singles tennis players. Though throughout her career she was never able to win a singles title.

First outing with Serena Williams

Sania Mirza has also faced Veteran American tennis ace Serena Williams in the third round of the 2005 Australian Open. Sania had beaten Cindy Watson and Petra Mandulla in her first two rounds to face Serena in the third round. Sania though was beaten in straight sets in the match but for a young 18 year old facing a tennis ace was a dream come true. Sania today as well recalls her first interaction with Serena as an 18 year old.

The doubles category has brought more success to Sania as compared to the singles category. Sania has won 6 grand slam titles in the doubles and mixed doubles category including two Australian Opens, two US Opens, one French Open and one Wimbledon. Sania's last Grand Slam win was the 2016 Australian Open.

Sania and her doubles success

Sania had a better experience of playing with Martina Hingins, Victoria Azarenka, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Vera Zvonareva, and Marion Bartoli rather than playing against them

Sania's most successful partner was Martina Hingins as she has won back to back grand slams with her in the mixed doubles category including the Wimbledon, US Open and Australian Open.

Sania also had a nice outing with Mahesh Bhupathi as she won two Grand Slams with him including her first Grand Slam and Australian Open title in 2009 and the French Open in 2012.

Sania has also won a US Open title with Bruno Soares in 2014. Other than this Sania also had Horia Tecău, Ivan Dodig and Elena Vesnina as their mixed doubles partners but didn't experience much success with them.

Sania Mirza along with Rohan Bopanna had her last Grand Slam outing in the finals of the mixed doubles category of the Australian Open 2023.