From Nike To TAG Heuer, Sponsors Back Naomi Osaka After Her French Open Withdrawal

Women's world number two Naomi Osaka's announcement of withdrawing herself from the 2021 French Open has created a huge buzz in the world of Tennis. Recently, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka announced that she is withdrawing from the 2021 French Open. Naomi Osaka secured a comfortable 6-4, 7-6 win over Patricia Tig in the first round of the French Open and was due to face Ana Bodgan. Notably, Naomi Osaka age is just 23-year-old. However, Osaka on her social media confirmed her withdrawal from the Grand Slam following the bitter fall-out from her decision to boycott all media activity at the Roland Garros. Now, it has been reported that Naomi Osaka's decision to withdraw from the French Open 2021 has got the backing of her sponsors.

Naomi Osaka's sponsors back her decision to withdraw from French Open 2021

Sports apparel giant Nike, which signed a sponsorship deal with Osaka in 2019, commended the 23-year-old tennis star for opening up about her struggles with depression after she dropped out of the French Open. "Our thoughts are with Naomi. We support her and recognize her courage in sharing her own mental health experience," Nike said in a statement.

Swiss luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer said that it supports its brand ambassadors 'in triumph but also during challenging periods,' as per CNN. Other sponsors like Nissin Foods, a Japanese company known for its instant noodles, Japanese automaker Nissan and Nippon Airways, a Tokyo-based airline, and Sweetgreen, the US restaurant chain also backed Oska's French Open Exit.

Why did Naomi Osaka withdraw from the French Open?

Naomi Osaka's exit from the French Open 2021 has made her curious and people around the world are even wondering Why did Naomi Osaka withdraw from the French Open? The answer to this question needs to be understood in a detailed way.

On the eve of the 2021 French Open, Naomi Osaka said that certain post-match inquests were akin to 'kicking people when they are down' and that they had a detrimental effect on her mental health. The tennis sensation then stated that she would boycott her media duties at Roland Garros. Although the Grand Slam organisers did not pay to the Naomi Osaka mental health confession by stating that she will face 'substantial fines' and even potential future suspensions from major tournaments if she continues not to fulfill her press obligations.

The Japanese-born superstar agreed to do her on-court interview on Saturday after beating Patricia Maria Tig in the first round but then refused to attend her post-match press conference. As a result, she was then fined $15,000 for skipping the post-match news conference after her first-round victory at the French Open. Just a day later, Osaka announced her decision to take a break from the competition.

Making a huge revelation while announcing her withdrawal from Roland Garros, Naomi Osaka on Monday said that he has been suffering from 'long bouts of depression' since the US Open in 2018.

(Image Credits: AP)