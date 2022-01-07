From Speculation, Exemption To Quarantine: Timeline Of Djokovic's Troubles In Australia

World No. 1 Tennis player Novak Djokovic is currently at a Melbourne detention hotel working on his challenge against getting deported from Australia after his visa was cancelled by the Australian Border Force, upon his arrival in the country for the upcoming Australian Open 2022. Djokovic’s participation in the opening major tournament of the year has constantly been speculated for a long time now, however, the tennis superstar earlier on January 4 left for Australia, thinking he has an exemption for the nation’s strict COVID-19 vaccine protocols. After his arrival, his visa was cancelled and he now awaits deportation, as his supporters constantly protesting for his release.

Australia Open announced mandatory vaccination for participating players

The organizers of the Australian Open announced in mid-November that all participants of the upcoming coveted tournament will require to have taken both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. Following the announcement, the spotlight immediately fell on Djokovic, who had refused to reveal the status of his vaccination. On December 9, Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley reappeared on Australian television, where the exemption policy was suggested for the first time.

Vaccine exemption suggested for the first time

As per a report by Planet Sport, speaking to ABC, Craig Tiley said that no one will be allowed to play the tournament unless they are vaccinated., “The only condition at which, outside of being vaccinated, that you could compete is if you receive a medically approved exemption from Australian authorities, specifically against the very specific ATAGI guidelines. It's very clear - there's no loophole - and there's no condition of which you can play the Australian Open unless you meet that criteria,” he added.

Novak Djokovic pulls out of ATP Cup at Sydney

Djokovic was set to represent Serbia in the ATP Cup in Sydney beginning from January 1, but World no. 1 pulled out of the tournament, which further added fuel to the speculations of him not playing in the Australian Open. On January 3, Tiler further updated on the criteria to play in the major by confirming that there would be unvaccinated players in the tournament, given that they have gone through a rigorous medical exemption application process first.

Novak Djokovic departs for Australia citing the exemption permission

On January 4, Djokovic took to his social media handles and posted a picture of him departing for Australia. Captioning the post, Djokovic said, “Happy New Year, everybody! Wishing you all health, love, and happiness in every present moment and may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet. I’ve spent fantastic quality time with my loved ones over the break and today I’m heading Down Under with exemption permission. Let’s go 2022 !! “. Djokovic’s post prompted an outcry by the Aussie public and media, who felt Djokovic has been given preferential treatment among Australians who have been hit hard by the strict Covid-19 guidelines.

Novak Djokovic awaits deportation at Melbourne

Djokovic landed in Melbourne on Wednesday and his documentation was rejected by the border officials. His visa was cancelled and they ordered him out of the country, to the much joy of the Australians. However, the 20-time Grand Slam champion appealed the order to leave and is currently under isolation at a Melbourne immigration detention hotel. The matter quickly took a political turn as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also weighed in on the same As per AP, PM Morrison said, “No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID. We are continuing to be vigilant.”

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP