Gael Monfils-Elina Svitolina Engagement Confirmed; Here Is More On Their Fabled Love Story

It's official! Gael Monfils is engaged to Elina Svitolina after the tennis power couple announced the news on social media on Saturday. World number 14 Monfils and world number five Svitolina have been dating since 2018, according to WTAtennis.com.

Gael Monfils engaged: Who is Elina Svitolina boyfriend?

Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina are ready to tie the knot with the couple revealing the news on social media. Monfils posted a picture of Svitolina with the engagement ring. Here is how he captioned the post -

The tennis power couple were already fan favourites and became more so with their G.E.M.S Life Instagram account. G.E.M.S. is an acronym for their combined initials: Gael Elina Monfils Svitolina. The couple are known to post fun and hilarious social media posts on this account.

Elina Svitolina boyfriend impact on her tennis and life

Elina Svitolina has appreciated Gael Monfils for making her calmer. "I'm more open with my coach and also with Gaël about the tennis and my feelings. This really changed, I think, for the past, I don't know, nine, 10 months. I just always love the way that he pushes me to be better, and I also try to motivate him to be a better person, a better tennis player. I think this is the way that it has to be, and you have to really support each other and push for better results," said Svitolina.

Monfils too echoed Svitolina's view of pushing each other for more wins. "Me, the only motivation that I will say that we have is to make the other proud. I love when she wins. I'm very proud of her. I think the same for her," said Monfils. With both reiterating similar viewpoints and tirelessly working towards pushing each other, it seems that their relationship is made in heaven. The Gael Monfils engaged news might make many happy but his female fans upset as the Frenchman is known for his looks and dashing style of play on court, making him one of the most popular players on the ATP Tour.

Gael Monfils net worth

According to various reports, the Gael Monfils net worth is $10 million. Most of the income can be attributed to the $19,228,041 he has earned in prize money on the ATP Tour. Monfils also has had various endorsements over the years. They include Nike, K-Swiss, Asics, Rokit, eToro.

Disclaimer: The above Gael Monfils net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.