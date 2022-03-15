Gael Monfils' Hilarious Reaction To Daniil Medvedev Smashing Racquet On Court Goes Viral

Veteran tennis star Gael Monfils sent the men's top player Daniil Medvedev packing on Tuesday by defeating him in three sets at the Indian Wells Round of 32. After losing the first set, the French ace fought back against his Russian opponent to win 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

As a result of the loss, Medvedev will also lose his world number one ranking to Novak Djokovic, having held it for three weeks after he reached the semis of the Mexican Open. However, the Indian Wells match featured a hilarious reaction from Monfils after he saw Medvedev smash his racquet on the court.

Gael Monfils gives hilarious reaction to Medvedev smashing racquet

After Gael Monfils saw Daniil Medvedev smash his racquet on the court to remove his frustration, the Frenchman could be seen sweeping the floor with his towel. As seen in the Tweet below, the Russian star seemed intrigued by Monfils' hilarious reaction as all he could do was just smile after having a look at the entertainment. Monfils is well known for the entertainment he brings on the tennis court, whether it is with his shot selection or any other drama.

The hilarious incident took place in the second set when Monfils outplayed US Open champion Medvedev. As a result of the Frenchman's excellent start to the second set, he went on to win the first game, after which the players changed sides. Having seen Medvedev's angry reaction just a few minutes ago, Monfils hilariously attempted to clean up the 'mess' on his side of the court.

Gael Monfils was delighted to defeat Daniil Medvedev

World number 28 Gael Monfils, who defeated a world number one for the first time in 13 years, said that he was delighted with the way he had played against Daniil Medvedev. According to ATPTour.com, the Frenchman said, "I played great tennis. I knew I was in great shape and tough to beat. It's always special to beat a World No. 1. I moved great. I was striking the ball very good and I'm full of confidence, so I'll try to keep the flow." Following a stunning victory over the current world number one, Monfils will now play 18-year old Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, who defeated fellow countryman Roberto Bautista Agut in the Indian Wells Round of 32.