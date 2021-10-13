Gael Monfils Nearly Pulls Off Roger Federer-like 'slam-dunk Curler' Shot; WATCH

Gael Monfils was in disbelief on Tuesday night at the Indian Wells tournament as he almost pulled off a Roger Federer-like shot against Kevin Anderson. While the French star hit the ball out on that occasion, he did emerge victorious in the match. Monfils beat Anderson 7-5, 6-2 in the Round of 32 to set up a clash with world number three Alexander Zverev in the last 16.

Meanwhile, Zverev defeated former world number one Andy Murray 6-4, 7-6. According to the stats from the ATP tour, Monfils and Zverev have competed against each other on three occasions, with the 35-year old winning all the matches.

Gael Monfils almost repeats Roger Federer like shot from 2002

Roger Federer hit an outstanding overhead shot in 2002 against Andy Roddick, thereby leaving the fans in splits and his opponent in sheer disbelief. Gael Monfils almost successfully repeated a similar shot against Kevin Anderson at the Indian Wells tournament on Tuesday, chasing a ferociously hit bouncing ball to the far corner of the court and arrowing back a spinning return that landed just narrowly outside the line. Fans were hoping that the ball landed in once the French star asked for a hawk-eye review.

Gael Monfils vs Alexander Zverev head to head record

Even though Gael Monfils currently leads Alexander Zverev 3-0 in the head to head record, clinching another win against the German is going to be far from easy. Monfils has faced Zverev thrice on the hardcourt, but all matches have taken place before 2016. The last time the two met was at the 2016 Citi Open when the French star emerged victorious in straight sets (6-4, 6-0).

Big match. Big win.



🇩🇪 @AlexZverev defeats Andy Murray 6-4, 7-6 to make the Round of 16 at the #BNPPO21. pic.twitter.com/GKr5bp3KMH — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 13, 2021

Until the end of 2016, Zverev had not made it past the third round of a Grand Slam event, but since then his results have improved significantly. The 24-year old made it to the US Open final last year when he lost to Dominic Thiem in five sets.

However, his most impressive result came this year when he won the Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medal by defeating Karen Khachanov in the final. In the same event, he also beat world number one Novak Djokovic, thereby ending his hopes of winning a Golden Slam. Before Zverev's victory over Djokovic, the Serbian legend had won all three Grand Slams that preceded the event.

How to watch Indian Wells 2021 live in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of Indian Wells 2021 in India. However, fans can watch Gael Monfils vs Alexander Zverev using the live streaming available on Voot Select. Meanwhile, live updates of all Indian Wells matches can be tracked on the social media page of ATP.