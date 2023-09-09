Gauff vs Sabalenka live streaming: How to watch US Open Women's final in India, US & UK?

Coco Gauff will take on Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final on Sunday. Sabalenka had an outstanding 2023 as she reached all the Grand Slam finals in 2023 so far and also claimed the Australian Open title. The match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday.

3 things you need to know

Sabalenka already has one grand slam title to his name

This would be Coco Gauff's maiden grand slam title

This final is expected to be a mouthwatering clash

Where will the Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka US Open 2023 women's singles final be held?

The US Open final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium

When will the Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka US Open 2023 women's singles final be held?

The US Open final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka will take place at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday.

How to watch the Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka US Open 2023 women's singles final in India?

The US Open final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka will have a live telecast on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday.

How to watch the live streaming of Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka US Open 2023 women's singles final in India?

The live streaming of the US Open final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka will be available on Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 1:30 AM IST on Sunday.

How to watch the live streaming of Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka US Open 2023 women's singles final in the UK?

Sky Sports have the exclusive rights for US Open in the United Kingdom and they will be live broadcasting the match. The live streaming will be available on the Sky GO app and website. The Match will start at 9:45 PM BST on Saturday.

How to watch the live streaming of Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka US Open 2023 women's singles final in the USA?

ESPN is the broadcaster of the US Open in the USA. The live streaming of the US Open final between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka will be available on ESPN+. The match will start at 4:45 PM EST on Saturday.