Geneva Open 2021 Federer Vs Andujar Live Stream: Where To Watch In India, UK And USA?

World No.8 Roger Federer will go up against Spain's Pablo Andújar in a Round 2 match of the Geneva Open 2021. The match will begin at 6:10 PM IST (2:40 PM local time) on May 18, from the Center Court, Tennis Club de Genève, Switzerland. Here are the Federer vs Andujar live streaming details, how to watch the Federer next match live in India, the Federer vs Andujar head to head details and our match preview for the encounter.

Programme du jour/Order of play @ Central Court pic.twitter.com/BRHxnSjkwk — Gonet Geneva Open (@genevaopen) May 18, 2021

Geneva Open 2021: Roger Federer vs Pablo Andujar match preview

An early showdown awaits fans as the 'Swiss Maestro' Roger Federer takes on the Spanish challenger Pablo Andujar in his first match at the Geneva Open 2021. It's been an odd year for Federer, who has been unable to make a mark in the sole tournament he has played this year - the Qatar Open. The former World No.1 and 20-time Grand Slam champion has been missing from the ATP Tour due to long drawn injury concerns. His last major tournament was the Australian Open 2020, where he was ousted by the eventual champions, Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.

His long-awaited return to the fold also ended unceremoniously, as he lost to Georgian tennis player Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarter-finals at Qatar. Despite playing just three tournaments in 2020 and 2021, the Roger Federer ranking has not fallen much, with a COVID-era regulation coming to the rescue of the Swiss, allowing him to retain points from the 2019 season. As the French Open and Wimbledon beckon, Federer will hope to get some good match time and perhaps even a title under his wing.

Meanwhile, World No.75 Pablo Andujar, will hope to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the Geneva Open by pulling through to the quarter-finals of the event. The 35-year-old has had an average year, with his best singles result coming at the Argentina Open, where he made it to the quarter-finals. Unlike Federer, whose most recent match on clay came at the 2019 French Open, Andujar will come into this match having played in Madrid, Portugal, Barcelona, Monte Carlo, Chile and Argentina just this year.

Geneva Open live: Federer vs Andujar live streaming details for India

As of now, there is no information on the Federer vs Andujar live telecast channel in India. However, fans can watch this match, and the rest of the Geneva Open 2021 live in India on the TennisTV YouTube channel via a subscription. Fans in India can also follow the live scores for each of the Rome Masters games on the websites and social media pages of the ATP and the tournament.

Geneva Open live in the UK and the USA

Fans can watch the Geneva Open live in the UK on the Amazon Prime Video app and website. Meanwhile, audiences in the United States of America can catch the Federer vs Andujar action live on the Tennis Channel. The ATP's official streaming site, TennisTV will also be streaming the Andujar vs Federer next match around the world. This encounter is expected to be live at 1:40 PM UK time and 8:40 AM EST.

Federer vs Andujar head to head

This will be the first career singles meeting between Roger Federer and Pablo Andujar. This puts the current head-to-head between the two players at 0-0. Despite not being in the best form this year, Federer will be the favourite to win this match, just by virtue of his greater experience. We predict a three-set win for the Swiss in this match.

