Germany's Angelique Kerber Pulls Out Of Tokyo Olympics Due To Fatigue

In the latest development, Olympic silver medalist Angelique Kerber has pulled out from the Tokyo Olympic Games scheduled to start later this month. Kerber, who has represented Germany twice in Olympics- London 2012 and Rio 2016 - said that the past few weeks had taken a toll on her body.

With this, the tennis star joins the slew of players deciding to withdraw from the big event in the Japanese capital, including Dan Evans, Johanna Konta, Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

The 33-year-old had a hectic schedule, having played three tournaments in the past month and winning in Bad Homburg. She had also reached the semi-finals at Wimbledon Championship.

“The thought of participating at the Olympics has been a constant motivation for me over the past months to push further and keep believing in my goals,” she said in a statement on Twitter.

Admitting that representing Germany is one of her favourite memories, Kerber said, "This makes it even more disappointing for me to accept the fact that my body needs rest after the intense few weeks that lie behind me and that I have to recover first before returning to competition later this summer."

"Thank you for your support, as this has been a very difficult decision for me. Good luck to all my fellow German athletes in Tokyo, I will miss you," the statement added.

The former number one and a three-time Grand Slam Winner won the silver medal in the 2016 Rio Games in the women's singles event category.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympics will start on July 23 and will go on till August 8, 2021.

Evans and Konta to miss Tokyo Olympics

Britain recently lost two of its best players before the Tokyo Games with the withdrawal of Dan Evans and Johanna Konta. Both British tennis No 1s tested positive and were forced to pull out.