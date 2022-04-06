Ghana: Controversy Surrounds ITF Juniors Tournament After Top Seed Slaps Opponent On Court

In a shocking incident, a fight broke out at a juniors tennis tournament in Accra, Ghana, when a teen player slapped his opponent after losing a match. The incident took place in the first round of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Juniors World Tour. In a video that has gone viral on various social media platforms, top-seeded Michael Kouame of France was seen slapping local boy Raphael Nii Ankrah when the duo came face-to-face for a handshake following the conclusion of the match.

It's unknown what prompted Kouame to slap Ankrah but the stunning behaviour by the French teen sparked a brawl amongst supporters of the two camps. A few people on the court were seen engaging in a physical altercation, while a man who appeared to be from Ankrah's camp was seen hitting Kouame on the back of his head. After that, Kouame was spotted fleeing the court in fear of being attacked by others.

Number 1 seeded player Michael Kouame from France 🇫🇷 slaps Raphael Nii Ankrah 🇬🇭 after losing in the ongoing TGF ITF jnrs world tour at the Accra sports stadium pic.twitter.com/pj4WjfifXZ — KENNETH KWESI GIBSON 🎾 (@Kwesi_Gibson) April 4, 2022

The incident occurred just a day after the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) issued a statement saying that it would no longer tolerate on-field misconduct and would impose strict penalties on players involved in such incidents.

"Effective immediately and as we head into the clay court swing, the ATP officiating team has been directed to take a stricter stance in judging violations of the Code of Conduct," ATP chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said in an email on Monday.

Ankrah defeats Kouame

As far as the match is concerned, Ankrah defeated Kouame in three sets (6-2, 6-7, 7-6) to advance to the second round of the competition, where he is slated to face compatriot Ishmael Nii.

Kouame, on the other hand, has been disqualified from the tournament for his on-court behaviour. The disciplinary committee of the event took action against the 15-year-old French teen, who is currently ranked No. 589 in the ITF juniors rankings.

Ankrah, who is ranked No. 1688 on the ITF junior rankings, made a comeback on the court on Tuesday for a doubles match against Italy's Davide Brunetti and France’s Mickael Kaouk. He and his Ghanaian partner Lameck Bagerbaseh lost the match (6-4, 2-6, 10-8).

Image: @Kwesi_Gibson/Twitter