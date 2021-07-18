Goran Ivanisevic Walks His Way To Tennis Hall Of Fame 20 Years After Wimbledon Triumph

The year 2001 was the day when Goran Ivanisevic achieved his dream of becoming the Wimbledon champion. The world saw the Good Goran, Bad Goran and Emergency Goran at the All England Club as he made history by becoming the first wild card player to lift the title. It has been 20 years since the Croatian won the grass-court Grand Slam and cut to 2021 he has now been inducted in the Hall of Fame by the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Ivanisevic made history on Sunday by becoming the first player from his country to earn the induction.

Goran Ivanisevic makes his way to the tennis Hall of fame

The former World No. 2 and current coach of World no 1 Novak Djokovic delivered a very emotional speech talking about the ups and downs of his career and how he never stopped believing in himself despite being prone to injuries. He said “We are a small country with a huge heart. We never stop believing. I had a lot of ups and downs, and I never stopped believing. For the first time in my life, I can say I am proud of myself."

Talking about his crowning moment at the 2001 Wimbledon, Ivanisevic said, “To the three Gorans, five Gorans, to every Goran in this world, you guys made me proud. We did it our different way, we did it our hard way, but we did it our way. But only I am going in. Guys, you can come and visit, but I am going in. I deserve it.” The left-handed player thanked Wimbledon for giving him the chance to fulfill the dream at the All England Club “I would like to thank the Wimbledon committee for giving me a wild card. I don’t know if they did a good job or not, or if they now regret it. But thank you guys, because if you didn’t give me a wild card, I wouldn’t be standing here. I think it was a good decision".

The Croatian had won 22 ATP Tour titles and climbed to World No. 2 in 1994. Before winning the 2001 Wimbledon title, Ivanisevic has lost the final of the same tournament three times. He lost against Andre Agassi once (1992) and Pete Sampras twice (1994, 1998)

Original 9 inducted in the International Tennis Hall of Fame

Former women's tennis players Billie Jean King, Rosie Casals, Peaches Bartkowicz, Kristy Pigeon, Kerry Melville Reid, Julie Heldman, Valerie Ziegenfuss, Judy Tegart Dalton and Nancy Richey wer also inducted in the tennis Hall of Fame. The women stood together against disparities in playing opportunities and prize money to launch women’s professional tennis on 23 September 1970.

