Grand Slams Offer 'support & Assistance' To Naomi Osaka As She Exits French Open 2021

A day after Naomi Osaka announced her withdrawal from the French Open 2021, a joint statement by Roland-Garros on behalf of the Grand Slams has offered support and assistance to the four-time champion in any way as she takes time away from the tennis court. The statement issued by French Open on Tuesday maintained that mental health is a very challenging issue and 'deserves the utmost attention'. The Japanese women's champion announced her exit from Paris as the French federation persisted with Osaka's 'obligation' to address news conference even after she refused to do so citing her mental well-being.

In a joint statement after Osaka's exit, the representatives of the Grand Slams have said that advancing mental health and wellbeing through 'further actions' is the priority of all tennis federations across the globe. It also said that it intends to work alongside players, tours, the media and the broader tennis community to create 'meaningful improvements'.

"We commend Naomi for sharing in her own words the pressures and anxieties she is feeling and we empathise with the unique pressures tennis players may face. While players’ wellbeing has always been a priority to the Grand Slams, our intention, together with the WTA, the ATP, and the ITF, is to advance mental health and wellbeing through further actions," the French Open statement reads.

"Together as a community, we will continue to improve the player experience at our tournaments, including as it relates to media. Change should come through the lens of maintaining a fair playing field, regardless of ranking or status. Sport requires rules and regulations to ensure that no player has an unfair advantage over another," it adds.

On behalf of the Grand Slams, we wish to offer Naomi Osaka our support and assistance in any way possible as she takes time away from the court.

She is an exceptional athlete and we look forward to her return as soon as she deems appropriate. — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 1, 2021

Osaka announces withdrawal from French Open 2021

With number two seed Naomi Osaka sticking to her guns to not indulge in any press conferences at the French Open 2021, the four-time Grand Slam winner announced her exit from the Paris showpiece on Monday night, right after her victory in the first game of the tournament on Sunday. Making a huge revelation while announcing her withdrawal from Roland Garros, Naomi Osaka said that he has been suffering from 'long bouts of depression' since the US Open in 2018. Notably, she had cited her mental well-being as a reason for avoiding media interactions at the second grand slam of the year.

"I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris. I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More importantly, I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly," Osaka wrote on Twitter. Significantly, in her withdrawal note, Naomi Osaka has also said that she will be taking some time away from the court, hinting at a hiatus from Tennis.

Osaka fined $15,000 for skipping presser

The French tennis board had imposed a fine of $15,000 after Osaka snubbed the news conference after her first-round victory on Sunday. The French Federation has threatened with stiffer penalties, including being defaulted, if she continues to avoid media interactions throughout the tournament.