Grigor Dimitrov Tests Positive For COVID-19, Novak Djokovic Faces Wrath On Twitter

Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov has tested positive for COVID-19. The Dimitrov coronavirus situation was revealed by the player himself on Instagram, moments before World No.1 Novak Djokovic was scheduled to play Andrey Rublev in the final of the Djokovic Adria Tour exhibition series in Zadar, Croatia. As soon as the Grigor Dimitrov coronavirus news came to light, the event was cancelled.

Grigor Dimitrov infected with coronavirus

Grigor Dimitrov on Sunday, revealed on Instagram that he had tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus a week ago. He said that he wanted his friends and fans to know that he tested positive in Monaco. Grigor Dimitrov added that he was sorry for any harm that he may have caused and requested anyone who came in contact with him during the past few days to get tested and take the necessary precautions. Grigor Dimitrov concluded by saying that he is now recovering at home.

The 29-year-old Grigor Dimitrov had last taken part in the Djokovic Adria Tour. He had also played in the Balkans leg of the tournament in Zadar. However, Grigor Dimitrov had later withdrawn from the Djokovic Adria tour after losing to Borna Coric, complaining of feeling unwell.

Novak Djokovic faces criticism after Grigor Dimitrov coronavirus situation

World No.1 Novak Djokovic faced backlash on Twitter after the Grigor Dimitrov coronavirus news broke out. Several top tennis players had featured in the tournament organised by Novak Djokovic, owing to the cancelled ATP and WTA sanctioned events. The opening leg of the Novak Djokovic Adria Tour had already come under heavy criticism, as it was held with huge crowds in attendance.

Many people were also seen at the Novak Djokovic Adria Tour without masks. Additionally, several players such as Nova Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem were pictured hugging, shaking hands and dancing at the clubs as well.

Novak Djokovic organised a Tennis Tournament called "Adria Tour" at Belgrade.. Freaked out.. Partied.. Now Grigor Dimitrov who played there tests positive for COVID 19.. Jeopardises resumption of WTA & ATP Tours which were to resume from August. @ranjonahttps://t.co/S5W4yKNrsP — Anirban Roy (@AnirbanFromRLF) June 21, 2020

Novak Djokovic even took to the Eurosport Tennis Legends podcast to address the criticism. He said that they have been following the rules and the measures that have been regulated by the government institution and the public health institution since Day 1. Novak Djokovic also went on to say that the situation in Serbia is different from the US or the UK when it came to the coronavirus pandemic.

I am FUMING. The organizers of this STUPID “tournament,” the players who agreed to take part, the parents who let their kids on the court blatantly ignoring the risks and the crowds who willingly bought tickets and showed up maskless and didn’t distance are all to blame here. — 💨No Match Windy, No? (@nomatchwindyno) June 21, 2020

Grigor Dimitrov had earlier featured in the Serbian leg of the tournament, which came under heavy criticism for not following social distancing norms. Press reports revealed that during his time in Zadar, Grigor Dimitrov also took part in activities that placed him in close proximity with numerous people.

Grigor Dimitrov was part of a basketball game and a media event that took place amid large crowds in the centre of Zadar. Due to the Grigor Dimitrov coronavirus situation, several people took to Twitter to express their displeasure. They said that the Novak Djokovic Adria Tour was highly irresponsible for scheduling the event during the pandemic.

