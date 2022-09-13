'Had The Luck Or...': Carlos Alcaraz Makes Novak Djokovic Admission After Winning US Open

Newly-crowned US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz Garfia has been the talk over the past few days as he not only won the title in New York but also showed incredible grit and mettle to go all the way in the tournament. Following an incredible win, the 19-year-old Spaniard made a vital admission about former world number one players Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Alcaraz makes Djokovic & Nadal admission

While speaking in an interview with The New York Times following a maiden Grand Slam win, Carlos Alcaraz said, "Look, I don’t want to take credit away from myself. But it’s true that Rafa, Djokovic, Federer, they were in a period when they were all playing. I had the luck or whatever you want to call it that Djokovic could not play. Everybody has their reasons, but that is the reality."

He went on to explain by adding, "He (Novak Djokovic) could not play much for a while, and Rafa kept playing but not all year, either. But like I said, I don’t want to take credit away from myself. I have been playing all season, playing incredible matches and incredible tournaments, and I’ve worked really hard so that things like this could happen."

Alcaraz delighted to win US Open

After getting through three consecutive five-setters, Carlos Alcaraz Garfia carried on the momentum in the US Open 2022 final by beating Casper Ruud in four sets. The Spaniard won the match by a set score of 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 to not only win his maiden Grand Slam but also clinch the world's number one position.

On achieving this historic feat at the age of just 19, Alacarz explained his emotions in his post-match interview by stating, "Well, this is something that I dreamed of since I was a kid. It's something I worked really, really hard (for). It's tough to talk right now. A lot of emotions. You have to give everything on the court. You have to give everything you have inside. I worked really, really hard to earn it." Following a memorable run at the US Open 2022, Alcaraz will now represent his country at the Davis Cup tournament.