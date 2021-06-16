Halle Open 2021 Roger Federer Vs Felix Auger Aliassime Live Stream, H2H And Match Preview

World No. 8 Roger Federer will go up against Canada’s Felix Auger Aliassime in a Round 2 match of the Halle Open 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:10 PM (1:40 PM local time) on Wednesday, June 16, from the Gerry Weber Stadion, Germany. Here are the Federer vs Auger Aliassime live streaming details, how to watch the Halle Open 2021 live in India, the Federer vs Auger Aliassime head to head stats and our prediction for the match.

Halle Open 2021: Roger Federer vs Felix Auger Aliassime match preview

An exciting game awaits fans as the experienced Roger Federer and young Felix Auger Aliassime face off in a Round 2 match at the Halle Open 2021. It's been an interesting year for Federer who was unimpressive on his return to the fold. The 39-year-old's campaign in Doha ended disappointingly early as he was defeated by Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili in his second match there while his run in Geneva ended even sooner, as he was sent back after his very first match against Pablo Andujar.

Considering that this was the background to his French Open 2021 run, the Swiss Maestro performed beyond what was expected of him, beating Denis Istomin, Marin Čilić and Dominik Koepfer before he pulled out to conserve his health. Though he is seeded 5th at the tournament, Federer - a 10-time champion at the series - will come into the tournament as the defending champion from the 2019 season - which was the last to the held as COVID-19 forced a cancellation of the 2020 season.

Meanwhile, World No. 21 Felix Auger Aliassime, will hope to pull off one of the biggest victories of his career by pulling through to the quarter-finals at Halle. The 20-year-old has had an average year, with his most impressive performance coming right at the start of the year in Melbourne, where he reached the finals. Besides that, the Canadian star has is coming off a final at the Stuttgart event earlier this month, Round 4 at the Australian Open, quarter-finals at the Mexican Open and Barcelona Open. Incidentally, the Felix Auger Aliassime and the Federer birthday, both fall on the same day, on August 8.

Federer next match: Roger Federer vs Auger Aliassime live streaming details

The Federer vs Auger Aliassime Halle Open match will not be available for telecast live in India. For fans wondering how to watch the Federer next match live online, this match, and the rest of the Halle Open 2021 will be streamed live on the YouTube channel of ATP's Tennis TV. Halle Open 2021 updates and live scores will be available on the social media handles and website of the tournament as well as on the ATP social media/websites.

Roger Federer vs Auger Aliassime head to head details

This will be the first career singles meeting between Roger Federer and Felix Auger Aliassime, in theory, putting them both on an equal footing coming into this game. According to our prediction, however, owing to his much higher ranking and good form this year, Roger Federer should win this game in three sets. However, with Federer's shaky form coming into this, Auger Aliassime may still stand some chance in this encounter.

Image Credits: Roger Federer and Felix Auger Aliassime Twitter