Halle Open: Italy's Jannik Sinner Retires From Match After Sustaining Adductor Muscle Injury

Sinner, who reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year, was playing in the quarterfinals for the eighth time this season. Bublik will compete in a semifinal match against either Nicolas Jarry or Alexander Zverev.

Associated Press Television News
Jannik Sinner

Jannik Sinner in action; Image: Reuters


Jannik Sinner’s preparations for Wimbledon were disrupted Friday when the Italian retired from his match against Alexander Bublik in the Halle Open quarterfinals with an adductor muscle injury.

Organizers said Sinner, ranked ninth in the world, strained his adductor while sliding to reach one of Bublik’s frequent drop shots. Sinner took a medical timeout following the first set and retired after going a break down in the second with Bublik leading 7-5, 2-0. It was not immediately clear how serious the injury might be.

Sinner was playing in the quarterfinals for the ninth time this season and was also a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon last year. Bublik will face either Alexander Zverev or Nicolas Jarry when he plays in a semifinal match for the first time since reaching the last four in Marseille in February.

Later Friday, top-seeded Daniil Medvedev will play Roberto Bautista Agut in the quarterfinals and Andrey Rublev will face Tallon Griekspoor.

