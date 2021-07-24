Haryana CM Congratulates Sumit Nagal As India Wins A Men's Singles Match After 25 Years

On July 24 2021, Sumit Nagal became the first Indian to win a men's singles tennis match at the Olympics since Leander Paes in 1996. Nagal beat Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 in a tightly contested match in the first round of the Tokyo Olympics men's singles tennis. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated Sumit Nagal for his epic victory.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was quick to congratulate Haryana born Sumit Nagal for winning his opening-round match at the Tokyo Olympics. The Haryana CM wished Nagal the best of luck for his upcoming games and asked Indians to cheer for the athletes representing the country. His Tweet can be seen below.

Congratulating @nagalsumit of Haryana for becoming the third Indian to win the men's tennis single match at the Olympics and the first in quarter of a century.

Wishing you all the very best for the forthcoming games!#Tokyo2020#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/YDOuLxHquf — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) July 24, 2021

Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin review

The match between Sumit Nagal and Denis Istomin began with both players holding their serve comfortably until game six. In the sixth game, the Indian came close to breaking the Uzbekistani's serve at 2-3 but failed to do so after a few powerful serves by Istomin. In the ninth game, the tables turned as Nagal's serve was under pressure. However, the Indian managed to hold onto his serve despite Istomin having three break-point chances. Nagal eventually broke Istomin's serve in the eleventh game to take the first set 6-4.

Nagal began the second set where he left off in the first as he broke Istomin's serve to take a 2-0 lead. He carried forward that momentum as he raced to a 5-2 lead and saved three break points in the process. However, while serving for the match in the eight-game, the nerves got the better of Nagal. The Indian not only was broken in that game but was broken once again by Istomin to force the second set into a tiebreaker. Istomin beat Nagal in the tiebreaker 8-6 to force the game into a deciding set.

Despite losing a heartbreaking second set, Nagal managed to fight back to win the third set 6-4. The 23-year old won a remarkable 10/10 points at the net and managed to hit eight aces in the match.

Sumit Nagal will meet Russia's Daniil Medvedev in Round 2

Sumit Nagal will face a tall order in his Round 2 match of the Tokyo Olympics as he will go up against world number two Daniil Medvedev. Medvedev beat Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 6-4, 7-6 (10-8) earlier in the day. The Russian had to fight hard as he saved three of the four break points he faced to win after one hour and 38 minutes.