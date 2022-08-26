Has Serena Williams Hired Former Six-time Grand Slam Champion Ahead Of US Open?

The upcoming US Open 2022 event will be Serena Williams's last chance to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slams. The 40-year-old had announced her retirement from the sport after the US Open 2022 event. As Williams continued her US Open 2022 preparations, the American tennis star was spotted with a new member of her coaching staff.

US Open 2022: Serena Williams takes tips from six-time Grand Slam champion

According to a tennis world report, Serena Williams has joined hands with Rennae Stubbs for the upcoming US Open 2022. The report states that Stubbs was seen during Serena Williams' practice session offering advice. Williams and Stubbs were reportedly seen sitting and were seen having a serious conversation after the session. The Australian had an impressive doubles career and represented Australia at four successive Olympic Games. She was the longest-serving member of the Australia Fed Cup team,

having played for 17 years since 1992.

Before Serena Williams, the 51-year-old had previously worked with tennis stars like Karolina Pliskova, Samantha Stosur and Eugenie Bouchard. Earlier this year in April Serena Williams' previous coach Patrick Mouratoglou had decided to split with Williams and coach Simona Halep on a full-time basis. The decision to split brought an end to a 10-year coaching relationship.

Serena Williams prepares for the final ride

Serena Williams' last grand slam title came back in 2017 when she won the Australian Open. The US Open championship will be an emotional affair since this was the first title that she had won at the beginning of her professional career. Serena Williams' retirement will be a massive loss for the sport, especially with the kind of record she has so far in her career. Besides 73 career titles, Williams has her name etched on almost every single record book in tennis. Besides 23 Grand Slam singles titles along with 14 major championships in doubles, all with her older sister, Venus, plus four Olympic gold medals, dozens of other trophies and millions of dollars.

Speaking of retirement, the 41-year-old in her column in Vogue Magazine had written about evolving away from tennis and how she has been always thinking about the transition. Willimas in her column wrote, "I’ve been reluctant to admit that I have to move on from playing tennis. It’s like a taboo topic. It comes up, and I start to cry. I think the only person I’ve really gone there with is my therapist. I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I’ve been thinking of this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive about how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people."

She added, "Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me. A few years ago I quietly started Serena Ventures, a venture capital firm. Soon after that, I started a family. I want to grow that family."