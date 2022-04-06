'Have To Call Ronaldo': Casper Ruud Wishes For 'CR7' Tag After Career-best No. 7 ATP Rank

Norwegian tennis star Casper Ruud at the Miami Open became the first player from his country to reach an ATP Masters 1000 final. Although Ruud lost the title match against Spain's against Carlos Alcaraz by 5-7, 5-4, he attained a career-high ATP Ranking of World No. 7.

At the press conference after the match, the 23-year-old joked that he might have to call Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo because "CR7 is at risk now".

Ruud has the same initials as Ronaldo and since moving up to No. 7 spot in the ATP rankings, he believes the 'CR7' nickname could be associated with him as well.

Ruud jokingly said in his press conference that he will have to talk to Ronaldo regarding his nickname CR7, which he feels is at risk now. Ronaldo was given the nickname after his first stint at Premier League club Manchester United, where he sported jersey No. 7.

"It's always good to get a new career ranking. So it will be 7 tomorrow. I might have to call Ronaldo because CR7 is at risk now. I don't know if we have to do some negotiations and see who can actually have this number," Ruud was quoted as saying on ATP's official website.

'Disappointed but happy': Ruud

Ruud also talked about his hard-fought final against Alcaraz, saying that he obviously feels "disappointed" about not winning the match, but added that he is "very happy" with the result since he didn't expect to reach that far in the first place. Ruud further expressed his desire to take an ATP event to his homeland someday.

He said that it is his dream to play a tournament on the ATP Tour in Norway in the future and hoped that someone in his country will try to make a tournament of that level.

"I have said before that a goal of mine would be to bring an ATP Tour [event] to Norway one time. I hope we can do it, and when you have big results, maybe someone in Norway could have their eyes up for trying to make a tournament in our country... I think that would be a small dream of mine to play actually a tournament on home soil on the ATP Tour because I never had the chance to do it. Sweden, they have two, so I hope Norway can have one also in the future," he said.

Image: AP