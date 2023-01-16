'He Has The Power': Rafael Nadal Says 21-year-old Tennis Player 'has A Great Future'

Rafael Nadal believes that he has had a decent start to his Australian Open campaign despite getting through the first round against 21-year-old debutant Jack Draper in four sets. The Spaniard defeated the Brit by a scoreline of 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 to progress to the second round, where he will face Mackenzie McDonald of the United States.

'Last months haven't been easy': Rafael Nadal

While speaking in his post-match interview (as quoted by ATP's official website) after his Australian Open first-round win over Jack Draper, Rafael Nadal said, "Last year was without a doubt one of the most emotional tournaments of my tennis career. I’m super happy to be back here in Australia one more time. I know it’s my 19th season on the professional Tour. I’m very excited about this new beginning, just super happy to be back here in Rod Laver Arena with a victory that I needed."

Speaking of the challenges he has had over the past six months, the Spaniard added, "The last couple of months haven’t been easy for me, but hopefully this victory is going to help me." Over the past year, Nadal has had to deal with multiple injuries that have hampered his success in Grand Slams.

While he was able to battle his foot injury to win the Roland Garros 2022 title, he was forced to withdraw from the Wimbledon 2022 tournament ahead of the semi-finals after suffering an abdominal injury. As for the US Open, he suffered a shock defeat against Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the tournament, a loss that ended his 22-match Grand Slam winning streak.

Considering all the challenges he has faced recently, Nadal believes that he performed extremely well to get the win over Draper. "If we put [today’s match] in the perspective of all that I went through in the past six months, [it was] a very positive start," said Nadal. "I played against one of the toughest opponents possible in the first round, being seeded. He is young, he has the power and I think he has a great future in front [of him]. We are going to see him playing a lot of years here, having very good results."