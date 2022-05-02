'Heartbroken' Novak Djokovic Breaks Silence On Former Coach Boris Becker's Jail Sentence

The 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic has revealed his heartbroken feelings for his former coach Boris Becker after he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison on four charges under Britain’s Insolvency Act. The 54-year-old was found to have illicitly transferred large amounts of money and hid assets after he was declared bankrupt, owing over £50million to creditors. The three-time Wimbledon Champion was Djokovic’s coach for three years starting from December 2013.

Meanwhile, speaking in an interview on Sunday before starting his Madrid Masters campaign, Djokovic was quoted saying by The Associated Press, that he is sad for his long-time friend. (I’m) just heartbroken, I mean, for him. He’s a friend, a long-time friend, a coach for three, four years, someone I consider close in my life and has contributed a lot to my success in my career.”

He further admitted that he hopes Becker will overcome this period as he has to be in jail and how his life will change after that.” I don’t know if we’ll use the word ‘normal,’ because life is definitely changing. I just pray for him. I hope things will be well in terms of his health, his mental health, because that’s going to be the most challenging part,” The Serb said.

Novak Djokovic's stellar run under coach Boris Becker

Under the coaching of the German, Djokovic spent one of the most productive phases of his career. Djokovic picked up a total of six Grand Slam titles under Becker and also became the first male player to hold all four Major titles in the Open Era. Djokovic missed the chance of having a calendar-year Slam after losing to Stan Wawrinka in the Roland Garros final in 2015, but he continued his stellar form in 2016 by winning the Australian Open and the French Open. However, after losing at Wimbledon and US Open that year, Djokovic was dethroned by Andy Murray as the World No. 1 and the Serb split ways with Becker.

Meanwhile, Djokovic is now seeking to return to full form in Spain during the Madrid Masters before participating in the French Open. He was denied participation in the Australian Open 2022 and he has to overcome his detention saga and continue his season. He is due to start his campaign in Madrid on Tuesday.

