'He’s never the same': Medvedev outlines his game plan against Djokovic in US Open Final

Daniil Medvedev won't have it easy against Novak Djokovic in the US Open final. The Russian tennis star will face his Serbian counterpart in a rematch of the 2021 US Open final when the former prevailed in the summit clash. Medvedev only has a sole grand slam title in his kitty so far.

3 things you need to know

Daniil Medvedev defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open semifinal

The Russian got the better of Novak Djokovic in the US Open 2021 final

Medvedev is currently ranked 3rd in the ATP rankings

Medvedev defeated defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to set up a clash with the Serbian. The Russian outfoxed his Spanish opponent with some outstanding tennis at Flushing Meadows and will hope to seek his momentum against the 36-year-old.

Djokovic rather had it easy against Ben Shelton in the other semifinal as he dispatched the youngster in straight sets and will be eyeing his record 24th Grand Slam title which would allow him to level with Margaret Court who also has 24 Grand Slam titles in her cabinet.

Daniil Medvedev makes a major Novak Djokovic admission

Medvedev admitted he needs to play his best-ever tennis to have any chance against the three-time US Open champion.

“He [Djokovic] is always better than the previous time he played. For example, I beat him in the US Open final, he beat me in Bercy [Paris Masters] in a great match. Carlos beat him in Wimbledon, he beat him in Cincinnati.

“Novak is going to be his best version on Sunday, and I have to be the best-ever version of myself if I want to try to beat him.

“Novak, when he loses, he’s never the same after ... It’s just a different mentality ... So, I have to use it knowing that he’s going to be 10 times better than he was that day. And I have to be, if I want to still beat him, 10 times better than I was that day.”

Medvedev avenged his Wimbledon semifinal defeat against Alcaraz and will be hoping to extend his streak in the next match.