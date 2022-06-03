Holger Rune Admits He Needs Better 'emotional Control' Following Allegations Against Ruud

Danish tennis superstar Holger Rune got knocked out of the French Open 2022 tournament on Thursday, following a four-set loss against Norway’s Casper Ruud in the quarter-finals of the tournament. The Norwegian won the first set by 6-1 and made a comeback in the final two sets after losing the second set and confirmed his place against Croatia’s Marin Cilic in the semi-final. Amidst the hard-fought loss, Rune was seen losing his temper on multiple occasions, while he also accused Casper Ruud of shouting at his face inside the dressing room.

While Ruud’s father and coach termed Rune’s claims as a “pure lie’, Ruud himself suggested that Rune needs to grow up. Following the comments, Rune took to his official Instagram handle on Thursday and out a long and emotional post. Admitting to feeling frustrated and vowing to work on his on-court behaviour, hereafter.

'I didn’t find my level and it’s frustrating,' Holger Rune clarifies

“I have given my heart and my soul in every match in Paris 🇫🇷🗼❤️@rolandgarros. I put a lot of passion in my work because that’s how I am. I am proud of my development and I also see there are things yet to be better. My quarterfinal I didn’t find my level and it’s frustrating. Still I should be able to find a way to win and this requires more emotional control. I am aware of this and will improve. But I am very happy overall with my first grand slam on clay 🐆 and now being top 30 on Monday 💪🏽 @atptour,” the 19-year-old wrote.

The youngster concluded the post by thanking everyone and said he will now focus on positivity. “Thank you to my fantastic team, my family, sponsors and a special thank you to my fans and supporters from all over the world always being there. In good and bad times ❤️ Let the development continue 🌱and let’s focus on the positive 😍,”. It is pertinent to mention that during the match, Rune was evidently frustrated and he was also seen telling his own mother to leave the player’s box.

As per Fox Sports, Rune had claimed that the Norwegian’s on-court behavior was unsportsmanlike as Ruud was talking to him over and over again. The teenage tennis sensation also claimed that Ruud taunted him in the locker room by coming up straight to him, and shouting, ‘Yesssssss” to his face. However, the youngster had an interesting campaign at the Roland Garros, where he also defeated the world no. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round match.

(Image: @rolandgarros/Twitter/AP)