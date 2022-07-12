'Hope Dies Last': Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic Gives Update On Participation In US Open

Following his record-tying seventh Wimbledon victory on Sunday, Serbian Tennis legend Novak Djokovic spoke candidly regarding his plans to compete in the upcoming US Open. Djokovic reaffirmed his willingness to compete at the fourth Grand Slam of the year despite being barred from the competition due to his COVID-19 vaccination status. Djokovic was denied entry to the Australian Open earlier this year because he opted not to have the COVID-19 vaccinations.

With regards to his participation in the US Open and Australian Open, Djokovic stated that he is expecting to hear some "positive news". The 35-year-old said that there is not much time left in the US Open, however, expressed optimism about competing at the Australian Open in January next year. Djokovic, however, added that even if he doesn't get to compete at the US Open and Australian Open, 'it's not the end of the world.'

"As things stand now, I cannot travel to Australia and the United States, but I am hoping to get positive news. I believe things will change for the Australian Open. For the US Open, there is not much time, but hope dies last. I would like to play at the U.S. Open and Australia Open, but even if I do not, it's not the end of the world," Djokovic was quoted as saying by RTS.

The US Open issued a statement last year confirming that the New York City Mayor's office will be mandating proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entrance to Arthur Ashe Stadium during the fourth Grand Slam of the year. Djokovic, however, has noted that he is not immunised and has no intention of getting vaccinated to compete at the US Open. The US government removing the regulation, according to Djokovic, is the only positive news he can receive, or else he will miss the tournament.

Djokovic wins 7th Wimbledon title

On Sunday, Djokovic overcame Nick Kyrgios of Australia to win his seventh Wimbledon. Djokovic defeated Kyrgios 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 on Centre Court to win his 21st Grand Slam title. Rafael Nadal of Spain is the only player ahead of Djokovic on the list of players with the most career Grand Slam victories.

Image: Wimbledon