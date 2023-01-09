‘Hope She Finds Peace': Naomi Osaka’s Withdrawal From Australian Open Worries Tennis Fans

The Australian Open organisers on Sunday confirmed that four-time Grand Slam champion Noami Osaka has withdrawn from the upcoming season-opening major tournament. The former world no. 1 was named on the entry list of the Australian Open 2023 but was not scheduled to play in the two warm-up tournaments in Adelaide and Hobart. However, her withdrawal from the season-opening Grand Slam tournament has now raised major concerns about the player’s health among tennis fans.

Naomi has been absent from the WTA tour since pulling out of her second-round match in the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in September last year due to sickness. The 25-year-old took a mental health break after sitting out of the French Open 2021 and later revealed that she is struggling with depression and anxiety. Amid her withdrawal, Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska has been promoted to the main draw.

"Hope she can figure out what she wants to do with her career"

Meanwhile, reacting to Naomi’s absence from the Australian Open 2023 a tennis fan said, “I hope she finds peace, in or out of tennis”. At the same time, another fan said, “Expected, still sad. Hope she can figure out what she wants to do with her career. I mean if she feels like retiring, it's OK. She's set for life anyway, enjoy living without burden of pro player lifestyle. She's still young if she changes her mind return in few yrs is possible”.

On the other hand, a section of tennis fans reacted to her withdrawal by saying it seems like Naomi has lost her interest in the games. “I may b wrong but I suspect Naomi has lost interest in playing pro tennis. She's quietly planning her exit & is collecting money from endorsement deals while the spotlight is on her so she can invest it in her burgeoning businesses before announcing a shock early retirement,” a user wrote. Here’s a look at a few more reactions.

I hope she finds peace, in or out of tennis. — Connor (@skagtrendy91) January 8, 2023

I may b wrong but I suspect Naomi has lost interest in playing pro tennis. She's quetly planning her exit & is collecting money from endorsement deals while the spotlight is on her so she can invest it in her burgeoning businesses before announcing a shock early retirement.

🤔🤷🏽‍♂️ — Mega Watt (@Megawatt7) January 8, 2023

This generation will try and avoid big tournaments as much as possible after little success whereas the biggest players still do anything to play on the biggest stage. Djokovic, Nadal, Federer, Williams, Murray, Wawrinka, Delpo. All have had huge injuries and still fight/fought — Jay Singh (@jaysingh2132) January 8, 2023

I am disappointed. I really hope she does some soul searching and find her way back to the game. At her best she is a great player and the tour benefits when she is playing. — RicoG (@AmazingRico87) January 8, 2023

She could win alot more but if she can't be bothered then so be it...its her life at the end of the day...tennis isn't the meaning of life — Simon Reid (@sreid744) January 8, 2023

She has no more motivation after winning just 2 majors, it's a pity — Teodoro Casiple (@TedRocks13) January 8, 2023

Naomi Osaka's professional tennis career so far

Naomi Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion who has won the US Open twice in 2018 and 2020, and the Australian Open twice in 2019 and 2021. She has a 64.2 winning percentage with a career record of 265-148. She became a world no. 1 in women’s singles on January 28, 2019.