How Can Novak Djokovic Stop AUS Open Finalist Daniil Medvedev From Being World No. 1?

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic could lose his World No. 1 spot to Russia's Daniil Medvedev later this month. Djokovic has been at the top of the ATP rankings for the past 85 weeks but his reign could end later this month if Medvedev manages to match or better his performance at this year's Mexican Open. Let's take a look at how Medvedev could overtake Djokovic to become the new World No. 1 men's tennis player.

Djokovic and Medvedev will both be in action later this month. While Medvedev will compete at the Mexican Open, Djokovic is all set to take part in Dubai Tennis Championships. Medvedev will have to win the Mexican Open in order to surpass Djokovic as the World's No. 1 ranked player. If Medvedev fails to win the at Acapulco next week, Djokovic could maintain his position at the top.

However, the chances are slim for Djokovic, who will have to put on a better performance than Medvedev in order to remain at the top. But for Medvedev, it's not the same, as he will only have to match Djokovic's result in order to rise to top rank.

Scenarios in which Medvedev can become World No. 1

If Medvedev wins the Mexican Open title, he will be the new World No. 1 irrespective of Djokovic's performance in Dubai.

If Medvedev reaches Mexican Open final and Djokovic fails to win the Dubai Tennis Championships.

If Medvedev reaches Mexican Open semi-finals and Djokovic fails to reach the Dubai Championships final.

If Medvedev reaches quarter-finals and Djokovic fails to enter semis.

If Medvedev reaches second round and Djokovic fails to enter semis.

If Medvedev is eliminated in first round and Djokovic fails to reach quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, if Medvedev manages to overtake Djokovic later this month, he will become the 27th male and only the third Russian to hold the number one position. It will be the first time in more than 18 years that a player outside the 'Big Four' will hold the position.

Andy Roddick was the last player who held the No. 1 position in the ATP rankings outside of the big four of Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Andy Murray.

