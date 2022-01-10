PM Scott Morrison's government met its waterloo after an Australian judge reinstated World No.1 Novak Djokovic's cancelled visa on Monday. The court witnessed a protracted pause after the government's lawyers presented their opening.

Before the case was adjourned, Djokovic's team argued that the notice to cancel his visa stood invalid and maintained he had met all the requirements for 'quarantine-free travel' as mentioned in a document granted by the Department of Home Affairs. Earlier in the day, Judge Anthony Kelly offered glimmer of hope while stating he was 'agitated' at Australian government officials' treatment of the 20-time Major champion, and questioned 'what more could this man have done?'

The judge also ordered for Djokovic to be released from Melbourne detention hotel within 30 minutes of the order and ruled that the decision on his visa cancellation will be retracted which will mean the government will have to bear all legal costs.

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open fate still hanging by a thread

The battle, however, looks far from being over.

The government's lawyers dropped a subtle hint that immigration minister Alex Hawke could still make use of his political authority to prevent the tennis star from competing in the Australian Open, forcing him to leave the country. In such a situation, Djokovic will not be permitted to enter Australia for three years.

Hawke has served as Australia's Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs since December last year. It is now upon him that will determine whether or not the Serbian star will play in the Australian Open. Back in October, Hawke, while speaking on Djokovic's undisclosed vaccination status, said players would not be allowed to enter Australia and compete in the tournament unless they were double vaccinated. Judge Kelly said that while he would like to remain tight-lipped on the Federal Government's ominous threat, it looks the dispute is getting serious.

While aiming a subtle dig at Morrison's previous 'rules are rules' remark, Judge Kelly, as reported by The Guardian, pointed out: "We all play by the same rules. The reason why this minister for home affairs in this proceeding has agreed that the delegates decision should be set aside is for the reasons set out in the notation. Stated in other terms: those rules were not observed."

Djokovic and his staff are yet to make any public comment about the courtroom decision.