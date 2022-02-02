How Could Daniil Medvedev Put An End To Novak Djokovic's Reign As World No. 1?

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic's troubles are likely to increase as he is on the verge of losing the World No. 1 tag to Russia's Daniil Medvedev. Djokovic, who was denied a chance to play in the Australian Open earlier last month, is expected to see a sharp drop in his ATP ranking points, handing Medvedev an opportunity to overtake him. Let's take a look at how Medvedev could surpass Djokovic in the ATP rankings.

Djokovic currently has 11,015 points to his name, while Medvedev has 10,125 points. Djokovic had collected 2000 points after winning the last year's Australian Open. The points will be subtracted from Djokovic's total points on February 21, meaning Medvedev could overtake the 34-year-old later this month. Medvedev, on the other hand, will also lose some points that he had gained after his appearance in the Australian Open 2021 final.

Djokovic will be left with 9,015 points after the subtraction on February 21, while Medvedev will have 8,925 points to his name after the drop of last year's Australian Open final points. The difference remaining between the two players will be 90 points. Medvedev will have an opportunity to surpass Djokovic as he is all set to participate in the ATP event in Rotterdam next week, where the winner will be awarded 500 points.

Djokovic will also have a chance to add 500 points to his total but it won't happen until at least later this month. Djokovic is expected to take part in the ATP 500 event in Dubai.

Djokovic's visa saga

Last month, Djokovic was deported from Australia over his contentious vaccination status. Djokovic was granted a medical exemption from vaccines by Tennis Australia and the Victorian state government. But when the World No. 1 player arrived in Melbourne to take part in the Australian Open, he was detained by the border police, who cancelled his visa citing irregularities in his application. Djokovic challenged the decision in court and got the judge to overturn the order and reinstate his visa. However, a couple of days later, Australia's Minister for Immigration, Alex Hawke cancelled his visa again and Djokovic was deported from the country.

Image: AP