How Could Daniil Medvedev Reclaim World No. 1 Spot In ATP Rankings From Novak Djokovic?

Russia's Daniil Medvedev had a great start to his current season reaching the final of the Australian Open where he lost to Rafael Nadal in the final. Following US Open win last season and the Australian Open runners-up finish coupled with Novak Djokovic's absence due to his decision to stay unvaccinated helped Medvedev climb the No 1 ranking for the first time in his career.

However, Daniil Medvedev's ATP Ranking took a dip with Novak Djokovic set to take the top spot yet again following Russia's early exit in Indian Wells. Medvedev can still reclaim the top spot and all he has to do is have a good run at this week’s Miami Open.

How can Daniil Medvedev reclaim the top spot?

Novak Djokovic will be absent from the ATP Masters 1000 event in Florida due to his unvaccinated status. All Medvedev needs to do is reach at least the semi-finals in Miami to return to the top when the ATP Rankings are updated again on April 4. However, the run-up to the semis will not be easy as he will have to first overcome three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray in the second round. If he wins against Murray he is projected to meet defending champion Hubert Hurkacz from Poland in the quarter-final while third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or seventh seed Felix Auger-Aliassime could be a semi-final opponent.

Daniil Medvedev likely to miss Wimbledon

If Daniil Medvedev does reclaim the top spot and continues to hold onto the position the chance of him playing Wimbledon could be in jeopardy following the recent comment made by the British Sports minister. Wimbledon organisers are having conversations with the British government about Daniil Medvedev's entry to the tournament as he might not be allowed to take part this year if he doesn't distance themselves from President Vladimir Putin.

British Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: "Absolutely nobody flying the flag for Russia should be allowed. Many of us would be willing and able to (allow them to) compete as non-aligned, non-flag-bearing entities. But I think it needs to go beyond that. We need some potential assurances that they are not supporters of Vladimir Putin and we are considering what requirements we may need to try and get some assurances along those lines."

Image: ATP Tour/ Instagram/ AP