How Could Novak Djokovic Play Australian Open 2023 Despite Remaining Unvaccinated?

The 2022 season has been a tough one for Novak Djokovic after his vaccine stance saw him missing the majority of the tennis tournaments including the Australian Open and US Open. Novak Djokovic's stance on COVID-19 vaccines saw him being deported from Australia due to which he was unable to defend his Australian Open title. However, things could be a lot different next season with reports emerging that the former world number 1 could play Australian Open 2023.

Will Novak Djokovic play in the Australian Open 2023?

As per Australia’s law, any deportee who has been banned for three years can return to the country only if the rule can be waived by the government if it chooses to do so. As per Herald Sun, with a new government coming into power in May after the Federal Election, new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has reportedly decided in principle to overturn the three-year travel ban on Djokovic, if he appeals it. While Djokovic hasn't filed any appeal, ,government sources have confirmed that he will be cleared for the Australian Open 2023.

Why was Novak Djokovic handed a three-year ban?

Back in January this year the state government of Victoria made COVID vaccinations mandatory for all players, staff and fans at the Australian Open unless there was a genuine medical reason. Djokovic arrived in Australia with a COVID-19 vaccine exemption only for the border authorities to cancel his visa. Following the visa cancellation, the Serbian was sent to immigration detention before an appeal was filed by his lawyers.

Although his team won the case, the government re-cancelled his visa. The judges rejected Djokovic's appeal thereafter. The 35-year-old won the first appeal, only for Australia's Immigration Minister to re-cancel his visa. After the second appeal was rejected, Djokovic received a three-year travel ban and was deported from the country. Back in July while speaking to reporters after opening a tennis complex in a Bosnian town Novak DJokovic had said, "the Australian saga for me was not pleasant at all. That was proven in the court case, so I would never go into a country where I didn't have permission to travel. I would love to come back to Australia. I love Australia, I had my best Grand Slam results in that country."

He further went on to say "I am a professional tennis player, I don't go into politics or anything else because that doesn't interest me. I have my stance and I am a proponent of the freedom to choose what is best for you. I respect everything and everybody, and I expect people to at least respect my decision. If I have permission, I'll be there. If I don't, I won't be there - it's not the end of the world."