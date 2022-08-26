Last Updated:

How Could Novak Djokovic's US Open 2022 Withdrawal Impact His Overall ATP Rankings?

Novak Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the US Open 2022 on Thursday. Here's how the 21-time Grand Slam champion's decision will impact his ATP rankings.

Twenty-one-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the US Open 2022 on Thursday, which begins on August 29, Monday. The final Grand Slam tournament of the year will be the second time Djokovic was barred from participating in a tennis major this year, due to his unvaccinated status for COVID-19. He has featured in only six tournaments this year after starting the year with his deportation from Australia, ahead of the season-opening major. 

The lack of appearances by Djokovic has resulted in him dropping down to No. 6 in the ATP rankings, having started the year as the World No. 1. Now that he will not participate in the forthcoming major, he could collapse further in the rankings. While he currently has a total of 4770 points to his name, he now faces the danger of dropping down to just 3570 points.

Novak Djokovic faces danger of dropping further down in ATP rankings

The 35-year-old is likely to be placed at No. 9 with 3570 points as per the current standings, but the performance of other players will also decide the Serb’s fate. However, he will remain at his current place if the players placed below him return with dismal campaigns at the US Open 2022. Felix Auger-Aliassime, Cameron Norrie, Casper Ruud, and Hubert Hurkacz are currently placed below Djokovic in the top 10 of ATP Men's Singles rankings.

ATP rankings: Novak Djokovic ended 2021 season as World No. 1  

Novak concluded his 2021 campaign with a total of five title wins, which included three Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon, Roland Garros, and Melbourne. He found himself at the top of the Men’s Singles rankings after finishing as the runner-up at US Open 2021. Novak’s absence from the Australian Open 2022 led him to lose the No. 1 spot, as US Open 2021 winner Daniil Medvedev rose to the top for the first time in his career in February. 

Djokovic returned to the top for a brief moment but again dropped down to 2nd after ATP decided to remove ranking points of Wimbledon 2021. ATP’s decision to not award ranking points for Wimbledon 2022, followed by the removal of ranking points for Wimbledon 2021, placed him further down in the rankings. Medvedev currently leads the rankings with 6885 points over No. 2 ranked Alexander Zverev, followed by World No. 3  Rafael Nadal.

