How Long Will Novak Djokovic Be Ineligible To Play In Australia After Visa Cancellation?

Novak Djokovic's bid for 21st Grand Slam title received a major blow with his Australian visa being revoked for the second time since his arrival to the country. The Australian Open is due to start in a couple of days' time and Novak Djokovic was handed the top seeding at this year's first Grand Slam tournament of the year. Novak Djokovic was set to face Miomir Kecmanovic in his opening round match but now will have to pack and bag and head home. Novak Djokovic deportation news comes as a major setback for Australian Open organisers who are set to lose the biggest attraction of the tournament besides Rafael Nadal.

Will Novak Djokovic play at next year's Australian Open?

With Immigration Minister Alex Hawke deciding to revoke the visa a report from BBC has stated that Novak Djokovic likely faces a three-year ban on obtaining a new Australian visa. If World No 1 does get a three-year ban then he would be only able to play at the Australian Open in 2025. Novak Djokovic Australia visa was first revoked after he arrived in Melbourne on 6 January. The Australian border Force officials had detained the Serbian Tennis star due to some irregularities found in his application over receiving a vaccine exemption for the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic visa cancelled

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke had released a statement over Novak Djokovic visa being revoked for the second time. In his statement he said,

"Today I exercised my power... to cancel the visa held by Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so."

The statement further said, “This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on 10 January 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds. n making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic.

“The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic. I thank the officers of the Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Border Force who work every day to serve Australia’s interests in increasingly challenging operational environments.”