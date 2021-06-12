World number one Novak Djokovic stopped Rafael Nadal's bid for a 14th French Open title by handing the 'King of Clay' just his third defeat in 108 matches at the tournament on Friday night's semi-final. The 18-time Grand Slam champion beat Nadal for only the second time at the tournament as he came from a set down to win 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-2. Ahead of his sixth French Open final against fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday, June 13, here is a look at how many times has Djokovic won French Open and the Novak Djokovic record against Tsitsipas.

How many times has Djokovic won French Open? Novak Djokovic Roland-Garros record

Despite Novak Djokovic's staggering record of 18 Grand Slam titles, the Serbian ace has just won the French Open once in his career when he defeated Andy Murray in 2016. As a result of that victory, Djokovic not only completed his career Grand Slam but became the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to hold all four major titles simultaneously. While the Novak Djokovic Roland-Garros record is not as good as arch-rival Rafael Nadal, he also boasts staggering numbers.





The Serbian's win/loss record of 80-15 (84 win %) at Roland-Garros ranks him as the player with the second-most wins at the tournament, only behind the Spaniard. Since Nadal's debut at this competition in 2005, only Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka and Djokovic have managed to win the French Open title, and such has been the Spaniard's dominance. Hence, with Nadal out of the tournament, this will be Djokovic's best opportunity to win only his second Roland Garros title. If Djokovic were to beat Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final, he would also move one step closer to the all-time Grand Slam record currently held by Nadal and Federer (20).

Novak Djokovic record against Stefanos Tsitsipas





With Stefanos Tsitsipas reaching his first Grand Slam final, Novak Djokovic will undoubtedly head into the weekend as the favourite. The Serbian and the Greek have faced each other seven times, with the Serbian currently leading the head to head at 5-2. Tsitsipas has never beaten Djokovic on clay, with both his victories coming on hard court. On the other hand, Djokovic's three of five victories have come on clay, including a three-set victory (4-6, 7-5, 7-5) at this year's quarter-final at the ATP Masters 1000 Rome event. Considering the Novak Djokovic stats and the Novak Djokovic French Open record, we predict that the Serbian will lift his 19th Grand Slam title this weekend.