How Many Times Has Nadal Won French Open? Rafael Nadal Roland-Garros Record

Rafael Nadal has progressed into the semi-final of the French Open 2021, setting up a blockbuster clash with World No.1 Novak Djokovic. The Spaniard saw the back of Diego Shcwatzmann in the quarter-finals, sealing a win in four sets over the Argentine. Ahead of the Rafael Nadal French Open semi-final on Friday, here's a look at "How many times has Nadal won French Open?", Rafael Nadal stats and the Rafael Nadal Roland-Garros record.

Rafael Nadal Roland-Garros record: How many times has Nadal won French Open?

Rafael Nadal has had a scintillating career since he broke onto the scene as a teenager in the early 2000s. The Spaniard achieved great success in France, winning the Roland Garros in his very first attempt at the Grand Slam in 2005. Since then, Nadal's dominance of the clay-court has continued as he recorded 13 French Open wins in a span of just 16 years, which earned him the title of "King of Clay".

Roger Federer, Stan Wawrinka and Novak Djokovic are the only players to win the Roland Garros since Nadal's debut at the competition, such has been his dominance. The Spaniard has won four consecutive French Open titles thrice in his career, with the 2020 French Open win ensuring that he equalled Federer's record of the most Grand Slam men's singles title. Nadal has defeated Federer and Djokovic four times each in the French Open final, with Dominic Thiem suffering defeat twice in the summit clash.

1️⃣0️⃣5️⃣ wins (& counting...)@RafaelNadal clinches a hard-fought win over Schwartzman 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-0. He'll face Djokovic or Berretini in his 14th #RolandGarros SF 👊 pic.twitter.com/GAf9kjOkfz — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2021

En l'honneur du plus grand champion de Roland-Garros 1⃣3⃣🏆@RafaelNadal a inauguré ce jeudi sa statue dans le stade Roland-Garros 🏟️#RolandGarros — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2021

Rafael Nadal record: Rafael Nadal stats

Nadal has only lost twice in his 15 years at the French Open. The first of those defeats came in 2009 when Sweden's Robin Soderling clinched an unlikely victory, and the second came against Novak Djokovic in 2015. Nadal has compiled a 105-2 match record and is 26-0 once he reaches the semi-final stage. The 35-year-old dropped his first set at the Roland Garros since 2019 against Schwartzmann, and the Argentine became the first to achieve the feat twice.

David Goffin and Dominic Thiem are the only other players to have done so, and Novak Djokovic will hope to replicate some of his 2015 heroics on Friday. Nadal hasn't lost to the Serbian ace since 2016 and but the World No.1 leads their head to head record by the slimmest of margins with a 29-28 advantage. Nonetheless, the Spaniard has the advantage when it comes to Roland Garros, winning seven of their eight encounters on the clay-court major.

