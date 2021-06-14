How Much Did Djokovic Earn From French Open 2021 Win? French Open Prize Money

The French Open 2021 final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas is set to send both men home with considerably more than they came into the series with. Even with the pandemic severely restricting fan presence at the games and multiple sponsors and broadcasters unwilling to pay as much as they usually would for their rights, the French Open 2021 prize money is still a hefty amount. With Court Phillippe-Chartier at full capacity (under the new regulations) for the final on Sunday, concluding a largely successful season of the French Open, here's the answer to how much did Djokovic earn from French Open 2021 win?

Novak Djokovic winnings: How much did Djokovic earn from French Open 2021 win?

The French Open 2021 prize money has taken a slight hit in the last two years, as COVID -19 ravaged the lifeblood of sporting events - its fans. While some argue that Roland Garros' new deal with Amazon, which allowed the streaming platform exclusive rights to all the most lucrative night matches and the return of fans, even in controlled numbers should have allowed for a rise in prize money, the Novak Djokovic winnings from this title will be significantly less than what Rafael Nadal earned in 2019. This marks a second continuous year of a drop in prize money amounts at the event.

The prize money at Roland Garros this year has seen a reduction of 10.53% from last season, which in itself saw a considerable drop in from 2019. Despite that, the tournament and the FFT have confirmed that players at the lower levels will not take any pay cuts. Round 1 losers will take home €60,000 while Round 2 losers will make €84,000 - the same as 2020. Meanwhile, from round three onwards, players will take home almost 10% less than what they would have last year, with R3 earning players €113,000, R4 €170,000 and QF €255,000.

The biggest cut will be for the semi-final losers - Alexander Zverev and 13-time champion and 20-time Grand Slam winner Nadal who will take home €375,000, which is 11.82% less than 2020. Coming to the French Open final, the Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prize money is also slightly less than what Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic made last year. As the runner up of the Slam, Tsitsipas is set to bank a hefty €750,000 while Djokovic, as the champion, will receive €1,400,000 to add to his already substantial net worth.

Novak Djokovic record

With two wins in the two Grand Slams that have taken place in 2021, not only has Novak Djokovic put himself in line to equal Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's 20 Slam count, but he has also set himself up for a possible Calendar Year Grand Slam - winning all four major titles in the same year. With his win at the French Open, the Serb has also become the only player since 1968 to have won each Slam at least twice. Djokovic's spot at No. 1 has also remained intact with this win fetching him 2000 points as he goes into Wimbledon.

