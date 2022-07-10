How Russian-born Elena Rybakina Escaped Wimbledon Ban By Miracle To Win Maiden Grand Slam?

Russian-born Tennis player Elena Rybakina clinched her maiden Grand Slam title on Saturday after winning against Ons Jabeur in the Wimbledon Championships 2022 women’s singles final. The 23-year-old player claimed her maiden Grand Slam title, despite being a set down at the opening of the finals, and picked up a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 win. Interestingly, Rybakina narrowly escaped the All England Club’s embargo on Russian players at Wimbledon 2022, due to their country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Elena Rybakina had Russian nationality till 2018

The organizers had announced that the players from Russia and Belarus will be barred from participation in the Grand Slam tournament, which followed ATP and WTA’s decision not to award rankings to the participants. Meanwhile, Rybakina was born in Moscow on June 17, 1999, and was a Russian national till 2018. However, she has represented Kazakhstan since 2018, after she was offered financial support for her career in sports.

While this meant she managed to escape the organizers’ ban on the Russian players, it also became a hot topic of conversation during the Grand Slam tournament. During the post-match press conference on Saturday, Rybakina was asked what she thinks her parents’ reaction to her maiden Grand Slam title triumph would be. As per The Associated Press, with tears rolling down on her reddening face, she said, “Probably” before pausing and adding, “they’re going to be super proud”.

'I didn’t choose where I was born,' says 23-year-old Elena Rybakina

Rybakina’s parents live in Russia and could not get the visa to attend her Wimbledon 2022 final match. It is pertinent to note that Rybakina won’t get the rank push she would have received any other year with a Grand Slam title win, due to the tournament being stripped of ranking points. Speaking about the win, Rybakina thanked the people from Kazakhstan for believing in her, post the historic win.

“I didn’t choose where I was born. People believed in me. Kazakhstan supported me so much. It’s difficult to describe now how I feel. But for sure, I’m going to remember these two weeks, especially today, forever. I mean, it’s just something I will never forget,” she said.

More about the Elena Rybakina vs Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 women's singles final

It is pertinent to mention that her opponent Ons Jabeur is the No. 2 ranked player by WTA. The 23-year-old overcame the challenge to win the first singles trophy at a major tournament for her adopted homeland of Kazakhstan. This was the first Wimbledon women’s singles final clash since 1962, where both players were making their debuts in a Grand Slam title match. She earlier defeated Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday in the semi-final, to secure her final berth.

