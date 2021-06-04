How To Watch Nadal Vs Norrie Live? French Open Live Stream Details And Round 3 Prediction

World No. 3 Rafael Nadal will go up against UK’s Cameron Norrie in a Round 3 match of the French Open 2021. The match is scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 5, from Court Phillippe-Chatrier. Here are the French Open 2021 live stream details, how to watch Nadal vs Norrie live in India, the Nadal vs Norrie live prediction and the head to head stats for the match.

In his first Parisian night session, @RafaelNadal improves to 17-0 against Gasquet 6-0, 7-5, 6-2 and reaches the third round.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/y2x7AdPJ4w — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 3, 2021

French Open 2021: Rafael Nadal next match preview

After a slow start to his years, 20-time Grand Slam champion, 13-time French Open winner and current 4-time defending champion, Rafael Nadal has come back to his adopted home, Paris. It's been an interesting year for the World No. 3, who has managed to follow up his surprise quarter-final exit at the Australian Open earlier in the year with impressive title wins in Barcelona and Rome. The King of Clay has looked as good as ever at Court Phillipe-Chatrier, defeating Australia's Alexei Popyrin and Frenchman Richard Gasquet with little to no effort on his way to Round 3.

Meanwhile, World No. 45 Cameron Norrie - on his best run ever at the French Open - will be faced with the daunting task of trying to defeat a man who has only once before been ousted from the Slam in Round 3. The 25-year-old has had a good year, making it to the finals of the Estoril Open and the Lyon Open - both of which he lost. He has had an easy run at the French Open, winning his first match against BjornFratangelo in three sets and followed it up with a four-set win over Llyod Harris.

How to watch Nadal vs Norrie live in India? Where to watch Nadal vs Norrie

The Nadal vs Norrie French Open match will be available and telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1/2 channels in India. Fans can also watch this match and the rest of the French Open 2021 live in India on the Disney+Hotstar website and app with a subscription. French Open 2021 updates will be available on the social media handles and website of the tournament as well as on the ATP social media/websites. The Nadal vs Norrie time in India should be around 12:30 AM (June 6), tentatively.

Rafael Nadal vs Norrie h2h details

This will be just the third career singles meeting between Rafael Nadal and Cameron Norrie. Both matches between the two men have come within this year and have been won by Nadal in straight sets. The last encounter between the two was at the quarter-final of the Barcelona Open, on clay. The one before that was at the Australian Open 2021.

Rafael Nadal vs Norrie live prediction

With the slight head to head advantage, coupled with his much higher ranking and prowess on clay, we predict a straight-set win for Rafael Nadal in this game.

Image Credits: Rafael Nadal and ATP Tour Twitter